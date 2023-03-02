A tight friendship? Tom Schwartz sparked dating speculation with hairstylist Jo Wenberg after revealing that the pair are living together.

The 40-year-old TomTom co-owner explained the living arrangement during a deleted Vanderpump Rules scene, which aired on Wednesday, March 1. In the never-before-seen footage, Tom’s ex-wife, Katie Maloney, confronted him after noticing a woman’s belongings in his apartment.

“I think someone might have left their jewelry in your kitchen,” she told the Minnesota native, who replied, “It’s Jo. She’s staying with me until the 1st. You look all suspicious and s—t. Jo’s my friend. It’s kinda nice having a roommate, actually.”

Katie, 36, for her part, noted that Tom’s situation with Jo, 34, was “just a weird thing to not mention.”

The exes — who tied the knot in August 2016 after five years of dating — announced their split in March 2022 and finalized their divorce that October. Last month, Tom exclusively told Us Weekly that he isn’t ready to get back into the dating game just yet.

“I just got out of a 12-year relationship. I cannot be in a committed — I can’t dive back into another relationship,” the Bravolebrity said. “It wouldn’t be fair to the other person ‘cause I’m kind of consumed with, like, business and my family and I’m kind of falling in love with myself all over again.”

Although Tom is focused on himself at the moment, he sang Jo’s praises, calling her a “badass hairstylist” and “a beautiful soul.”

He continued: “She’s just someone who I appreciate on a deep level and she’s a really cool human being, and we’re just hanging out.”

The Schwartz & Sandy’s entrepreneur previously hinted at his tight bond with the beautician during a February episode of Pump Rules when he told costar Scheana Shay that he’d recently stayed up until 4 a.m. “hanging out” with Jo.

While Tom and his temporary roommate may be just friends, the reality TV personality previously sparked drama in his friend group after making out with costar Raquel Leviss at Scheana, 37, and Brock Davies’ August 2022 wedding.

The kiss caused a rift between former friends Katie and Scheana, as the “Good As Gold” singer claimed that Katie had given her blessing for the duo to hook up.

“I think she just changed her mind and was like, ‘Oh, well, when I said that, I didn’t mean it,’ and ‘Oh, I had 17 drinks. I didn’t mean it.’ I’m like, ‘OK, but you said it,’” Scheana exclusively told Us earlier this month.

Katie, for her part, has fired back at the claims. In February, she released a series of text messages between her and Scheana via Instagram Stories, writing, “I told Scheana I wasn’t down for this s—t … so keep going with this diabolical nonsense.”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Jo: