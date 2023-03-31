On the outs. Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval faced major backlash amid their cheating scandal — and their Vanderpump Rules costars have been front and center throwing shade.

The couple made headlines in March 2023 when Us Weekly confirmed that Sandoval and Ariana Madix called it quits after nearly a decade together due to his infidelity.

“Ariana found out [about the affair] after looking at Tom’s phone while he was on stage performing his new song,” a source shared with Us at the time. The insider added that it was “unclear” if Sandoval’s business partner Tom Schwartz “knew [about the affair] or if he was blindsided” by the news.

The beauty pageant contestant later issued a public apology to Madix, writing via Instagram, “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”

Leviss also addressed where she and the Missouri native stand now.

“Besides the indefensible circumstances surrounding our relationship, my feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship,” she explained. “Knowing how many people we hurt, I need to understand my choices and learn to make better ones. I need to take care of my health, work on self growth and take time to be OK with being alone. I care for Tom and I don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal.”

That same month, the entire Bravo cast reunited to hash out their issues in the aftermath of the scandal. After filming wrapped, Lala Kent offered a glimpse at what fans can expect from the upcoming special.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“That was the most exhausting reunion I’ve ever done in my life,” she explained via her Instagram Story. “I’m drained. I feel like I want to crawl into a hole and sob and scream, but I’m happy to be home now with my little one, crawl in bed, watch Seinfeld and just, like, regroup.”

The Give Them Lala author later shared more insight on the signs that previously pointed to a potential connection between Sandoval and Leviss.

“I was seeing things that just didn’t add up,” she told Jeff Lewis on SiriusXM’S “Radio Andy” show. “And then I learned after [the affair] was confirmed a lot of the things everyone else saw and they didn’t think it was red flags like opening the door and seeing Raquel and Sandoval under covers together. And they’re like ‘Oh, this is weird but they’re just best friends.’ I’m like, ‘What?’”

Meanwhile, Sandoval admitted he had his regrets about the scandal during a rare public outing. “Hindsight’s always 20/20,” the TomTom co-owner told TMZ in late March. “Like, if you look back at a situation, you think of all the things you should have, would have done better.”

Scroll on for a breakdown of where every Vanderpump Rules cast member stands with Leviss and Sandoval: