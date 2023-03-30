Cleaning house. Peter Madrigal said that he’s completely done with Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval after their affair.

“You insult me, I’m coming at you,” the SUR manager, 39, said on an upcoming episode of HollywoodLife‘s “Pay Attention, Puh-Lease!” podcast. “Just because I’m nice and want to keep the peace doesn’t mean you can insult me to my face and behind my back on national TV. I unfollowed Tom, I unfollowed Raquel. I cut people off.”

Madrigal went on to specifically call out Leviss, 28, for staring a relationship with the boyfriend of Ariana Madix, who was one of her closest friends. “I don’t know what kind of person would do something like this,” the Daddy’s Home director said. “She’s a very manipulative person who kept everything very secret. That’s not someone I want to be associated with.”

Prior to her romance with Sandoval, 40, Leviss went on a handful of dates with Madrigal, but as fans saw on the February 15 episode of Vanderpump Rules, their relationship stalled after the former pageant queen began crying during dinner. Lisa Vanderpump also advised Madrigal not to date one of his employees, as Leviss has worked off and on as a waitress at SUR.

Two days before news of Scandoval broke, Leviss spoked about Madrigal during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I feel like Peter’s, like, a great starting pony to get back into the dating world,” the California native said on March 1. “He was such a great shoulder to cry on.”

Madrigal, however, did not take kindly to that description. “I’m nobody’s starter pony,” he said during a March 9 episode of the “Alison Rosen Is Your New Best Friend” podcast. “Go f–k yourself. I always keep an even keel, but my God. Who the hell do you think you are? Who the f–k do you think you are?”

In his more recent podcast interview, the University of Southern California alum theorized that the term “starter pony” was given to Leviss by Sandoval. “They dragged me into the whole thing. I was used as a scapegoat,” Madrigal told HollywoodLife, which published a preview of the episode on Thursday, March 30. “I was used to cover up this illicit affair.”

Neither Sandoval nor Leviss has confirmed when their relationship began, but various Pump Rules stars have theorized that it started as early as August 2022. Madrigal, for his part, claimed that he “dismissed” interactions between the duo that he now views as suspicious.

Earlier this month, the Bravo personality alleged he “saw some things” that he wondered about but didn’t point out. “[I thought], ‘Sandoval is loyal to Ariana. He would never do something like that,’” the reality star confessed during an interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, adding that he wouldn’t “get into details” about the alleged interactions.

He went on to say that things “got weird” while he was dating Leviss himself. “I think in the back of my mind, there was something else going on, which is now confirmed,” he recalled. “She was already picking her next target.”