Offering more context? Tom Schwartz finally addressed how he learned about Tom Sandoval‘s affair with Raquel Leviss — and offered an update on where the couple stand now.

“I learned about the affair in August,” Schwartz, 40, said during his Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen appearance on Wednesday, April 5, revealing that Sandoval, 40, and Leviss, 28, had a “one night stand” before embarking on an “emotional affair.”

“The one-night stand was in August and then it became, from my point of view, it became an emotional affair. Which is still inappropriate but I didn’t think it was linear,” he continued. “[Then] in January, he came to me and told me that he was in love with Raquel.”

The former model told host Andy Cohen that he was “flabbergasted” but not “surprised” by his BFF’s revelation at the time because the duo’s cheating scandal was allegedly an “open secret.”

“Tom kind of got flagrant. He was brazen after he told me he was in love. It was like a release for him,” Schwartz continued, claiming that he had been fed a “narrative” that the Missouri native and then-girlfriend Ariana Madix had “broken up” or “attempted to break up multiple times.”

Schwartz said that Sandoval “placated” him, promising he had “a game plan” and was “going to do the right thing” before continuing to “procrastinate.”

“He’s like a shell of himself. He’s not realizing the negative impact this has had on his other ventures. Businesses, bars, the band,” Schwartz told Cohen, 54, sharing that Leviss is Sandoval’s “heroin” and that he is currently “infatuated” with the former beauty queen. “He took advantage of my kindness and put a lot of people, not just myself, in very compromising situations where our integrity was at stake. I think — Tom has ADHD – and honestly, he became obsessed. He is notorious for having an obsession.”

Prior to joining Andy Cohen on Wednesday, the Minnesota native has played more coy than his Vanderpump Rules costars since Us Weekly confirmed in March that Sandoval and Madix had called it quits after nearly a decade of dating due to his infidelity.

“They were having problems for a while,” a source shared, noting that things “only came to a breaking point” when the Florida native found out that her then-boyfriend was unfaithful with their Vanderpump Rules costar.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

In response, Sandoval issued a statement slamming speculation that Schwartz was aware of his relationship with Leviss. Sandoval later posted a second apology after being called out for not mentioning Madix in his initial response.

Meanwhile, the duo’s restaurant Schwartz & Sandy’s addressed the backlash they received from Vanderpump Rules fans amid their owner’s involvement in a public cheating scandal.

“In light of the recent news we appreciate the many words of support but we also understand the outpouring of outrage that has been directed towards our businesses,” a statement from the bar’s official Instagram account read on March 4. “However, those of us who are not famous have dedicated our time hearts and money to make this restaurant a reality.”

In the lengthy statement, the page for the West Hollywood establishment called out the negative reviews on Yelp in response to the drama.

“We too are disappointed by the current situation as Ariana has always been a good friend and a great supporter of the restaurant,” the post continued. “We appreciate that you may feel a certain way but please understand that the livelihoods of others also depend on this business. There are four more people involved in this venture other than just Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.”

Schwartz, who hooked up with Leviss in August 2022 after his split from Katie Maloney, broke his silence on his best friend’s controversy last month, telling TMZ: “[Sandoval’s] OK, I think. Relatively speaking. I mean, he has a sense of profound sadness, rightfully so. I think he feels like a piece of s–t, and to some extent, maybe he is. But he knows he f–ked up. The whole thing is just really sad.”

The reality star admitted that the scandal affected his and Sandoval’s restaurants, adding, “It’s f–king complicated. That’s the understatement of the year. I think Tom’s OK. Really, I’m just sad about the negative impact it’s having on our business, but I think cooler heads will prevail, and I’m just gonna keep on keeping on.”

At the time, Schwartz denied that he covered up for his friend’s affair. “No, that’s not true,” he said. “Unless I was a pawn in the game.”

Later that month, the Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras band member said he had regrets about how he went about his romance with Leviss. “Hindsight’s always 20/20,” he told TMZ on March 27. “Like, if you look back at a situation, you think of all the things you should have, would have done better.”