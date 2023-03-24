Ready for their close-up. While the Vanderpump Rules cast is known for serving up the drama, some of the stars have branched out into the acting world.

Tom Sandoval — who has been on the Bravo series since its premiere in 2013 — was no stranger to reality TV. He first hit the screen in 2006 with an uncredited role on The Hills. After making a name for himself on Pump Rules, the Missouri native went on to land a part in the 2021 Lifetime original movie, The Wrong Real Estate Agent. He starred alongside Vivica A. Fox, Andres Londono and Gina Hiraizumi in the thriller as Connor, a creepy handyman.

Sandoval isn’t the only actor among his costars. Scheana Shay had several TV cameos before she hit it big on the reality series. The “Scheananigans” podcast host had an uncredited role in the ABC Family show Greek in 2007. She then went on to score a small part in the Disney Channel series Jonas, which starred the Jonas Brothers. Shay played the pizza delivery girl, Maria, who the brothers all had a crush on.

After her gig with the JoBros, the “Good as Gold” singer went on to snag small roles in 90210, Victorious and Femme Fatales before ultimately joining the Pump Rules family and pursuing other endeavors.

When Stassi Schroeder signed on to join Pump Rules in its premiere season, she had some previous experience with reality TV. Schroeder and her family competed on season 8 of the Amazing Race which aired in 2005. She raced alongside her parents and younger brother for the million-dollar prize but ultimately came in seventh place. The model was also a contestant on The N’s reality series Queen Bees in 2008 before she joined the Bravo show five years later.

While filming Pump Rules, Schroeder joined the cast of the fourth Sharknado film, Sharknado: The 4th Awakens. She starred alongside Ian Ziering, Tara Reid, David Hasselhoff and more. The Next Level Basic author portrayed Koening, who was the Astro-X Manager for New York City. Schroeder’s Pump Rules costar — and ex-boyfriend — Jax Taylor also had a cameo in the film as one of the national guards.

The latest Vanderpump Rules star to dip their toes into the acting pool was Ariana Madix. The Florida native made headlines in March 2023 when she and ex Sandoval broke up after nearly nine years together after she found out he was cheating on her with costar Raquel Leviss.

That same month, Deadline announced that Madix landed a role in the upcoming Lifetime original movie Buying Back My Daughter. She previously had a role in a small film titled, Swing Vote: What Side Are You On? in 2008 and was featured in the 2021 series Paradise City.

Keep scrolling to see what other roles the Pump Rules cast has previously done: