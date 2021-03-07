‘Greek’ Cast: Then and Now

Created by Patrick Sean Smith, Greek premiered on ABC Family in July 2007, and ran for four seasons until March 2011. The series focused on sororities and fraternities on the fictional campus of Cyprus-Rhodes University and starred Spencer Grammer, Scott Michael Foster, Jake McDorman and Jacob Zachar.

After the show went off the air, its creator sat down with Entertainment Weekly to discuss the finale and the potential for a spinoff. He admitted that while fans were sad to see the show go, he thought it would end sooner than it did.

“To give a little backstory, we kind of came into the fourth season with a gift,” Smith told EW. “We all thought that we were done at the end of the third season. So when I was writing the spring break episode, ‘All Children Grow Up,’ I kind of thought we were done. We actually shot a series-ending flash-forward scene in the event that we were done and we also had the season-ender. Fortunately, our ratings went up in the third season, and people kind of rallied for the show, so we never had to show that. We kind of went into this next 10 [episodes] saying, ‘This is a gift. We have these next 10 episodes to wrap it up as opposed to just trying to do it all in a flash-forward.’ I was trying to figure it out, what really is the heart of the show. There were so many memories and moments and emotions that had gone on through the house.”

The show’s ending left things open for a potential spinoff series, but Smith said that wasn’t intentional. His goal was simply to allow the characters to live on for fans. Potential to continue their stories in another series was merely an added bonus.

“When it looked like we were done at the end of the third season, I obviously was very emotional, just about how much I love the show, and how much I love working with everybody,” he said. “But the thing I was missing the deepest for me personally and selfishly was the characters. I never wanted to end the series with ‘It’s done, ‘final nail in the coffin. It’s probably a little open-ended in my mind just so the characters can live on in my imagination. And should there be a spinoff, so be it!”

Freeform announced plans to debut Greek: The Reunion in 2016. The two-hour film would have gathered together the cast for their five-year reunion, according to TV Line. The network decided not to move forward with the film, however.

Discussing the network’s decision in June 2017, Smith told TV Line he was “disappointed.”

The showrunner said, “I delivered a script to Freeform in February that they seemed to love enough to want to move forward. We reached out to the cast. Then Freeform told me they didn’t have the money to make it this year … maybe we can next year. … So, I’m obviously disappointed but grateful for the time I got to spend with those characters again. I’m sorry I can’t share that work with the fans.”

It’s been 10 years since Greek went off the air. Keep scrolling to see where the stars are today.