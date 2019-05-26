Rusty Is a Married Man! 'Greek' Alum Jacob Zachar Weds Brittany Saberhagen

Rusty Cartwright is officially off the market! Greek alum Jacob Zachar and his fiancée of one year, Brittany Saberhagen, tied the knot on Saturday, May 25.

The pair walked down the aisle at Triunfo Creek Vineyards in Los Angeles, with pals such as former Greek costar Jesse McCartney on hand to celebrate.

“It would take too long to describe the admiration and love I have for these two,” the Summerland alum, 32, captioned a snap of himself laughing alongside girlfriend Katie Peterson, the bride and groom on his Instagram Stories.

The couple announced their engagement in May 2018. “My forever partner!” the set costumer captioned an Instagram photo of herself and the actor showing off her ring. Zachar posted the same pic on his Instagram Story at the time.

In a later video, Saberhagen shared her enthusiasm. “We’re going to drink some beers and celebrate!” she told her followers.

Zachar, 33, signaled earlier this month that the big day was quickly approaching. “The boys are back in town,” he wrote of an Instagram post featuring his Greek costars Scott Michael Foster, Jake McDorman, Clark Duke and Jesse McCartney. “#fratparty #handsome.”

The Chasing Life alum, 34, gave a shout-out to his pal on May 19. “So happy for this guy,” Foster gushed via Instagram adding bride and groom emojis. “One week to go!”

Saberhagen, for her part, celebrated the nuptials by traveling to Nashville for her bachelorette party. “We laughed, we cried, we dance our hearts out. I can not thank @chrisgoldfield @al_hoge @mamajmunman @chuckiechuckles and all my amazing friends and family who gave me one of the best weekends of my life,” she shared on May 6. “We really went #bachs–tsabes at my #nashelorette party. Now I’m ready to marry the love of my life!! #zachartsabes.”

The newlyweds’ first social media post together was in 2014, though it is unclear when they began dating. This is the first marriage for the Chicago native.

Zachar played college student Rusty Cartwright on Greek from 2007 to 2011. The Hive star is set to join castmates Spencer Grammer, Amber Stevens West, Paul James and Dilshad Vadsaria for a reunion at ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas, on June 7.

