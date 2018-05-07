‘Greek’ Alum Jacob Zachar Is Engaged to Brittany Saberhagen

My forever partner! 💕🥂🎉💍💗 A post shared by Brittany Saberhagen (@misssaberhagen) on May 4, 2018 at 5:10pm PDT

Rusty Cartwright is engaged! Greek alum Jacob Zachar popped the question to his girlfriend, set costumer Brittany Saberhagen, last week.

The actor, 31, shared a photo of the couple — and her new ring — in an Instagram Story on Friday, May 4. She shared the same pic on her personal account.

“My forever partner!” she gushed. She later shared a video of the pair in the car headed to a brewery. “We’re going to drink some beers and celebrate!” she said, as she showed off her diamond and they both cheered.

Zachar’s former costar Jake McDorman congratulated the future spouses in the comments section, writing: “XP LEVEL UP.”

Zachar is best known for playing Rusty in the ABC Family college series, which ran for four seasons from 2007 to 2011. It also starred Scott Michael Foster, Clark Duke, Spencer Grammar, Paul James and Amber Stevens West. In June 2017, it was confirmed that Freeform’s possible Greek: The Reunion two-hour holiday movie was officially scrapped.

