Shark attack! Every year, the Discovery Channel’s Shark Week gives fans of the scary, but intriguing, animals a place to watch all-things sharks — no matter your fear level.

However, outside of Shark Week there are many films starring great whites, tiger sharks and more of the fascinating species that fans can sink their teeth in. Some of the movies include Hollywood A-listers, such as Blake Lively, Halle Berry, Mandy Moore and Samuel L. Jackson.

While films like Jaws seemingly put sharks on the map when it comes to Hollywood’s obsession with the creatures, other movies have flown under the radar. Still, being in shark-centered film doesn’t mean its stars aren’t scared of them.

Lively, for example, told Entertainment Weekly in June 2016 that she was “terrified” of sharks before she filmed The Shallows, which used CG technology and a foam shark on screen.

“I never even watched Jaws because I was so scared of sharks,” the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress explained. “I went diving with great whites maybe five years ago and that was one of the greatest experiences I’ve ever had. It was really eye opening.”

She said her perspective changed after diving with sharks, adding: “You see these creatures in their habitat, not hunting you. They’re just swimming in the ocean. You get to observe them as they are. There’s such a peacefulness to them and such a beauty to them.”

Sharknado star Ian Ziering admitted that he was only fearful of the animals when doing a triathlon in the Pacific Ocean, which happened before he began battling fake sharks on screen.

“I was wearing a black wetsuit and I was swimming with hundreds of other people in the water. And I figured if there was ever gonna be a shark feeding frenzy, it would be probably be at that moment,” he recalled in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in July 2013. “Being that we all looked like seals and we were all splashing in the water. So that half-a-mile swim in the ocean was the most fearful I’ve even been of sharks.”

Scroll down to see a list of stars who’ve been in shark movies through the years: