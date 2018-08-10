It’s the end of an era! The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time will be the sixth and final installment of the series that took SyFy by storm in 2013. Ian Ziering, who has taken on the lead role of Fin has since the beginning, opened up to Us Weekly about the last movie and how the series has impacted him.

“I think we’ve come full circle. I think we’ve told a very tall tale and it wraps up very nicely,” Ziering, 54, told Us exclusively. “I’m so happy I was part of a project that has touched so many people in such a positive way. It’s the kind of thing that brings families together. Our viewers are everywhere from 8 to 80 years old. People have had viewing parties and it’s really great to be involved in something that causes that kind of togetherness.”

The final film will feature Fin, April (Tara Reid) and the gang traveling through time and taking down sharks. It will also feature many surprise guest stars including Ziering’s former Beverly Hills: 90210 costar Tori Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott.

“I would have liked to have seen Bruce Willis make an appearance or maybe [Sylvester] Stallone, [Arnold] Schwarzenegger. You know, the iconic classic action hero actors just to come in and put an hora in our water, so to speak,” he admitted. “It just didn’t work out. Couldn’t afford ‘em!”

The franchise created a “new genre,” Ziering said, that has inspired him. However, he understands that it had to end eventually.

“I think it’s understandable that things run their course. All good things must come to an end. While I will miss my cast mates and fantastic crews that we’ve worked with all around the world, I think as one door closes, other open,” he told Us. “I learned a lot. I look to learn from everyone and everything that I do. I think I learned quite a bit working on these movies.”

The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time will air on SyFy on Sunday, August 19, at 8 p.m. ET.

