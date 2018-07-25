It’s been 18 years since Beverly Hills, 90210 came to an end, but family is forever. Ian Ziering, who played Steve Sanders on the hit series from 1990 to 2000, opened up to Us Weekly about reuniting with his former costar Tori Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott on set of the The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time.

“Anytime I get a chance to see my old castmates again, it’s always a party,” Ziering, 54, said when the cast of Sharknado stopped by Us Weekly’s video suite at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday, July 20. “Having them play Fin’s mom and dad … I had to think through a little bit. But they did an amazing job, It was great to work with them both.”

Spelling, 45, and McDermott, 51, were spotted on set in March, making out in a scene with Tara Reid and Ziering.

“They were all awesome. It was us four in the scene. I saw the chemistry that [Ian] and Tori had for sure. They really do it have it,” Reid told Us. Ziering chimed in to add that they’ll always have chemistry because she’s “family.”

“The scene is so crazy. It’s the kookiest, it doesn’t even make sense. Meanwhile, there was paparazzi trying to take pictures of them. We had security and SUVs all over the place, I was like, ‘What movie are we shooting?’ They came out and nailed it,” Reid continued. “[Ian] was so happy. I’m always happy to see Ian happy. You could see he had his history with Tori and how happy they were together. It was a very nice moment.”

Ziering also added that if he had to take any of his former costars with him into a sharknado, he’d pick Jason Priestley, Luke Perry and Brian Austin Green from 90210. “Even if they couldn’t battle it, I’d be happy to hang out with them,” he said.

Watch more of our interview with the cast of Sharknado in the video above. The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time will air on SyFy on Sunday, August 19, at 8 p.m. ET.

