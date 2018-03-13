Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott kissed and made up — at least while the cameras were rolling. The longtime couple were spotted sharing a steamy smooch on set in Malibu on Monday, March 12, after a troublesome week.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 44, and the Chopped Canada host, 51, were all over each other while filming what TMZ reported was a TV spot for the upcoming movie Sharknado 6. Spelling leaned in for a lengthy kiss before jumping into McDermott’s arms and wrapping her legs around his waist. He then passionately pushed her up against a trailer and continued the makeout session, which left red lipstick all over her face.

“Tori and Dean walked to set together, holding hands,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly. “They were in great moods, arriving and leaving together.”

The PDA comes less than two weeks after the Los Angeles Police Department responded to Spelling and McDermott’s home in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on March 1 for a domestic incident. Amid reports that the True Tori alum nearly suffered a breakdown, a source told Us exclusively, “Tori was broken because she hadn’t been sleeping and one of the kids had been sick. She and Dean have been fighting a lot lately.”

Less than a week later, the Due South alum called 911 on his wife of 11 years once again. “Deputies contacted her briefly and determined she was fine,” Sgt. Eric Buschow told Us on March 7. But two days later, the police showed up to Black Bear Diner in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles and escorted out the couple and their children Liam, 11, Stella, 9, Hattie, 6, Finn, 5, and Beau, 12 months.

Despite the drama, Spelling managed to hold her head high. On Saturday, March 10, she posted an inspirational message on Instagram: “I’m strong. I’m amazing. I’m beautiful. I’m wonderful. I’m worthy. I’m loved. I’m brave. I’m sweet. I’m happy. I’m me.”

