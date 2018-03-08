The police have been called in regards to Tori Spelling for the second time in a one-week period. Dean McDermott called 911 on Wednesday, March 7, after Spelling left their home, Us Weekly can confirm.

“The only information I have is that we received a call to check the wellbeing of Tori Spelling yesterday in Thousand Oaks,” Sgt. Eric Buschow told Us Weekly on Thursday, March 8. “The call was received from her husband. Deputies contacted her briefly and determined she was fine.”

The Los Angeles Police Department previously responded to a 911 call about a verbal dispute at the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum’s home on March 1. The LAPD told Us that an investigation revealed “it was a domestic incident in which there was no crime, no arrest, and no transport.” (Officers did not confirm that the dispute was between McDermott, 51, and Spelling, 44).

McDermott’s ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace recently told Us that the Mystery Girls actress has been going through a “stressful” time. The two women were in communication via text message because Spelling has been paying McDermott’s spousal support, and she was late on the payments.

“She said, ‘I’ve been consistent, and I can’t go through it again, and I just haven’t been well, and I just want to take care of this right away.’ And I said, ‘OK,”’ the Divorce Sucks author, who shares 19-year-old son Jack with McDermott, explained. “I felt her pain, let’s put it that way, because I know she is doing her best to honor it.”

A source revealed in the latest issue of Us Weekly that Spelling’s family and friends are “very, very worried” about her.

“They are heavily in debt,” the source explained. “Tori has had enough of Dean’s moaning about not being a working actor and is demanding he get a real job to support their family.” Spelling and McDermott have five children: Liam, 10, Stella, 9, Hattie, 6, Finn, 5, and Beau, 1.

