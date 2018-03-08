Are Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott planning on baby No. 6? The actor’s ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace would not be shocked if they were.

“I think my son would not be surprised if they had another one,” Eustace exclusively told Us Weekly, referring to her 19-year-old son Jack with McDermott. “I wouldn’t be surprised if she had another one.”

“Because I think that she’s had five already,” the Canadian TV personality continued, adding that she believes the pair get a trust fund for each child, “So, there’s incentive there.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 44, and McDermott, 51, already have five children: Liam, 10, Stella, 9, Hattie, 6, Finn, 5, and Beau, 1. Spelling previously told Us in October 2017 that their fifth child was “like a rebirth” to their relationship. (The pair went through a rough patch when Us Weekly exclusively revealed the McDermott had a two-day affair with a woman named Emily Goodhand in 2013.)

Eustace and McDermott wed in 1993, and split when the Chopped Canada host met Spelling on the set of a TV movie in 2005. Their divorce was finalized in 2006. The Divorce Sucks author, who previously told Us that Spelling was paying McDermott’s alimony payments, gave an update on her ex’s relationship with their son.

“I think that Jack is very mature. He’s at San Francisco, he’s got a full-time job, he’s an, A student. I mean, he’s a pretty extraordinary kid, so I think his thing is he doesn’t want to be involved in the craziness of it,” Eustace said. “He wants to have a relationship with his dad. And he’s forgiving, and he’s a great kid. Again, he has his own life now, he’s almost 20. But he was a bit concerned what happened this week of course.”

Eustace is referring to the police being called to Spelling’s home over a verbal dispute on March 1. The Los Angeles Police Department PIO confirmed to Us that there was a “domestic incident in which there was no crime, no arrest, and no transport.” The LAPD did not confirm the dispute was between McDermott and Spelling.

Us Weekly can confirm that the police were called to Spelling’s house for a second time on Wednesday, March 7, to “check the wellbeing of Tori Spelling.” Sgt. Eric Buschow tells Us that she was “fine.”

“I mean, I would assume that it’s a very stressful chaotic situation over there,” Eustace said of Spelling and McDermott’s household. “And so, I don’t know how that manifested so specifically, but I think it’s just chaotic from what I understand, and from what I’ve seen when I’ve been around it. It’s just chaos all the time.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!