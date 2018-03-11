Keeping it together. Tori Spelling shared a motivational message on her Instagram Story on Saturday, March 10, following a troubled week with husband Dean McDermott.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 44, posted an inspiring quote that read, “I’m strong. I’m amazing. I’m beautiful. I’m wonderful. I’m worthy. I’m loved. I’m brave. I’m sweet. I’m happy. I’m me,” circling the words “I’m me” in red to make them stand out.

She later shared a brief clip of her 1-year-old son, Beau, trying sushi for the first time. Spelling and McDermott also share four other children: Liam, 10, Stella, 9, Hattie, 6, and Finn, 5.

The Mystery Girls actress and her husband have had a tumultuous month that has seen police visiting them three different times. The family of seven were escorted out of a restaurant by police on Friday, March 9, after the couple were seen arguing inside the Black Bear Diner in Tarzana, California. The Chopped Canada host, 51, also called 911 two days earlier to check on Spelling’s well-being. A week earlier, authorities showed up to their home after someone called the police to report a verbal dispute.

As Us Weekly previously reported, the Stori Telling author’s recent behavior has been a cause of concern to her family and friends who, a source told Us, “are very, very worried.”

Spelling and McDermott’s 12-year marriage has been filled with ups and downs. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in 2013 that McDermott had cheated on his wife with a woman named Emily Goodhand during a two-day affair in Toronto. Following the revelation, the pair struggled to put their relationship back on track, documenting their experience on their reality show, True Tori. Most recently, the couple have found themselves with money troubles, including alimony payments made by Spelling to McDermott’s ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, with whom he shares a 19-year-old son named Jack.

Spelling has headed back to work amid the chaos. On Saturday she shared two photos from the CBS studio lot in Los Angeles and revealed that she is collaborating with her former costar and close friend, Jennie Garth.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!