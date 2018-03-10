A friendly visit? After a tumultuous week, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott took their family out to dinner on Friday, March 9, where they were visited by police for the third time in nine days.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 44, accompanied her husband and their five children, Liam, 10, Stella, 9, Hattie, 6, Finn, 5, and Beau, 1, to Black Bear Diner in Tarzana, California, where they caught up on family time. However, at one point during their meal, Los Angeles police officers showed up and were seen chatting with the Chopped Canada host while he spoke to someone on the phone.

The authorities also looked on as the couple appeared to be in a serious conversation while speaking inside the diner. Later, the family were escorted out by police. Spelling, wearing a red coat with floral details, jeans and tan boots, appeared to take photos.

It’s been a chaotic week for the former Tori & Dean: Cabin Fever stars. As previously reported, police were called to Spelling and McDermott’s home on March 1 after somebody called 911 to report a verbal dispute. While the officers did not confirm whether the dispute occurred between the couple, the LAPD later told Us that an investigation showed that “it was a domestic incident in which there was no crime, no arrest and no transport.” A day later, the pair celebrated their youngest son, Beau’s, first birthday.

A week later, McDermott, 51, called 911 to check on his wife’s wellbeing on Wednesday, March 7, after the Mystery Girls actress left their home. Deputies, according to Sgt. Eric Buschow, “contacted her briefly and determined she was fine.”

The couple’s troubles have been heavily documented on their various reality series, including dealing with the aftermath of a two-day affair McDermott had with a woman in 2013.

A source previously told Us Weekly that Spelling’s “friends and family are all very, very worried,” and fear she’s on the verge of a breakdown. An insider also revealed that the couple are “heavily in debt,” and that the Stori Telling author’s mother, Candy Spelling, has been paying for all of the children’s expenses.

