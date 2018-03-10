Tori Spelling announced she is heading back to work with former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Jennie Garth, following a troubled week with husband Dean McDermott.

The True Tori star, 44, shared a selfie on Instagram on Saturday, March 10, captioning it, “#back2work great creative day yesterday with my #partnerincrime @jenniegarth #90210vibes #donnaandkellyforver #besties.” Although the project is currently unknown, she posted a second pic from the CBS Studio Center lot.

This isn’t the first project the former Beverly Hills, 90210 stars have worked on together since their hit Fox series ended in 2000. The close friends costarred in 2014’s Mystery Girls, where they played former ’90s actresses who come together to solve mysteries.

Spelling previously told E! News in September 2017 that the While I Like About You star, who she called her best friend, “used to speak up for me and beat up all my bad boyfriends when I was a teenager.”

Meanwhile, the work should prove to be a useful distraction to the Stori Telling author, who has experienced a few recent chaotic days that have seen her dealing with police three times. As previously reported, Spelling, McDermott, and their five children Liam, 10, Stella, 9, Hattie, 6, Finn, 5, and Beau, 1, were escorted out of a diner by police on Friday, March 9.

Two days earlier, the Chopped Canada host, 51, called 911 to have police check on Spelling’s well-being. Prior to that, police were called to their house on March 1, when somebody called 911 to report a verbal dispute. Following the first incident, a source told Us Weekly, “Tori’s friends and family are all very, very worried.”

