Meet you in the Galapagos Islands? Alexis Rose left Schitt’s Creek single — but that doesn’t mean she won’t reunite with ex Ted in the future.

“I hold out hope,” Annie Murphy exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her recent campaign with Tide. “I think that maybe it would be one of those relationships where they let each other go and thought it was final and then maybe drift into each other’s worlds down the road.”

Murphy, 34, played the once self-involved and oblivious daughter of Johnny (Eugene Levy) and Moira Rose (Catherine O’Hara) on the Pop TV comedy for six seasons. Although Alexis initially relied on the Bumpkin dating app, she ultimately stopped chasing guys and focused on finding herself by the series’ end. In their final scene together, Alexis and Ted (Dustin Milligan) split for the second time at Café Tropical. She decided to pursue her public relations career in New York City while he accepted a permanent job in the Galapagos.

“I do think that it was the right ending,” the Ottawa native told Us. “As sad as it was to say goodbye to both Ted and to Dustin, I think it was the right thing for Alexis. I think she was on a pretty exciting trajectory career-wise and I really think no world in which she didn’t take, or she won’t take the PR world by storm and continue having the most wild and bizarre and celebrity-studded adventures at the same time.”

Murphy undeniably had one of the best character developments on the show. The cast — also including cocreator and star Dan Levy — made a historic sweep at the 72nd annual Emmy Awards in September 2020, with the actress taking home her first-ever golden statue for her role.

Murphy credits the hair and makeup team for being “so formative to Alexis” but “A Little Bit Alexis,” of course, was all her. She wrote the bop for the episode titled, “The Hospies,” in season 5, and it was later released as a single.

As for the last time she sang the pop track? “Imagine if I was like, ‘Oh, 10 minutes ago,’” she joked. “We did like a bunch of charity stuff at the beginning of lockdown last year. And one of the things that I did was a tutorial on the dance. And so I guess it was probably a year ago.”

The emotional series finale (cue Tina Turner’s “Simply the Best”!) aired on April 7, 2020, and received the highest ratings in the history of the show with 1.3 million viewers.

Murphy has landed two big roles since wrapping the show. She joined season 2 of Netflix’s Russian Doll and is currently filming AMC’s dark comedy Kevin Can F—k Himself. She’s also teamed up with Tide for its #TurnToCold campaign, which educates consumers about the environmental benefits of washing in cold water.

“By turning to cold water, it not only will be very beneficial to the environment, which you know, is a really important thing that we all need very much. We need a healthy one of those. But it is able to save them a real nice chunk of change, like, 150 bucks a year,” she explained to Us. “And that is not insignificant, I think, especially in these tense and trying times. So it was because of those two factors that I was super happy to partner with Tide.”

For Murphy, her laundry days consists of a lot of sweatpants — a striking difference than what Alexis would wear.

“[My outfits are] much lazier. Especially the last year. I literally put on a jeans for the first time probably three weeks ago and was like a dog when it puts on those balloon boots. Like, I didn’t know it was my body and it was just very uncomfortable and very unpleasant,” she said. “My style is much more relaxed than Alexis, particularly now. Although I do hope, I do think it’s going to be like a bit of a roaring twenties situation and not too long from now, hopefully. I do intend to kind of up my style game, which isn’t saying much, but put a little extra effort into what I’ll be wearing going forward because gosh, my sweatpants have, they’ve done their time.”