Best wishes, warmest regards! Saying goodbye to Schitt’s Creek was as hard for Eugene Levy as it was for the show’s massive fan base — but he doesn’t think it was the end of the road for the Rose family.

The Canadian actor, 73, created the heartwarming comedy series with his son, Daniel Levy. Schitt’s Creek ran for six seasons starting in 2015, and its series finale aired in April. While viewers grew attached to each and every one of the show’s quirky characters, Eugene and Daniel, 37, knew they’d told their story the best they could.

“We’ve said, and Daniel has said too, that we ended the show when we thought the show should have ended. It was the right time to end it,” the Serendipity star said during an interview with Fox 5 New York’s Rosanna Scotto on Tuesday, November 10. “All the stories kind of resolved themselves in as natural a way as you could, and there was no point in really extending it.”

For six seasons, Eugene played the Rose family’s patriarch, Johnny, who takes over operations of a motel after being forced to move to the rural town of Schitt’s Creek. Moira Rose (Catherine O’Hara) and the pair’s children — David (Daniel) and Alexis (Annie Murphy) — leave their lives of luxury behind and find themselves falling in love with the place they learned to call home.

Though the series wrapped, Eugene is hopeful that fans will get to see their favorite Schitt’s Creek characters back in action sooner rather than later.

“The idea of working with these people again is still something that is kind of at the front of our brains,” he said on Tuesday. “We’ve never ruled out the possibility that, you know, we could come back in some form, be it a movie or another Christmas thing or who knows? But nothing has been ruled out, believe me. The opportunity to work with everybody again would be fantastic, because it was the best six years of my life, no question.”

Earlier this year, the wildly popular series swept the 2020 Emmy Awards, taking home an unprecedented nine trophies for its final season. O’Hara, 66, Murphy, 33, and the father-son duo each received individual honors after the show went nearly unrecognized for the previous five years. After the whirlwind awards night, Daniel gushed over being able to share the moment with both his real-life family and the one he built through Schitt’s Creek.

“Obviously for [my dad] to be in his 70s and to have never been nominated for an Emmy as an actor, it felt like, what a lovely time for him to win. I was just so proud. I was proud of our relationship. I was proud of the work that he did,” Daniel told Vulture in September. “The whole process just felt oddly not real. … It was just this game that eventually we’d have to give them all back.”