This calls for a celebration, bébé! Schitt’s Creek swept at the 2020 Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 20 — and celebrities were thrilled to see the series finally get its due.

For its sixth and final season, which ended in April, the show took home nine awards: Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Eugene Levy), Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Catherine O’Hara), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Dan Levy), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Annie Murphy), Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series (Dan), Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (Dan and Andrew Cividino), Outstanding Contemporary Costumes (Debra Hanson and Darci Cheyne) and Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series (Lisa Parasyn and Jon Comerford). It marked the most wins in history for a comedy in a single year.

O’Hara, 66, was the first cast member to win a trophy on Sunday for her role as Moira Rose. During her acceptance speech, she celebrated being able to “play a woman of a certain age — my age — who gets to fully be her ridiculous self.”

Eugene, 73, picked up an Emmy next for his role as Johnny Rose followed by his onscreen and real-life son, Dan, 37, and Murphy, 33, for their supporting parts as David Rose and Alexis Rose, respectively.

“This has been the greatest experience of my life,” Dan said. “This is completely overwhelming.”

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 72nd annual ceremony from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, although most of the celebrity nominees attended virtually from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Schitt’s Creek cast gathered at a hall in Eugene and Dan’s hometown of Toronto.

Schitt’s Creek premiered on CBC Television in Canada and Pop TV in the U.S. in 2015, but it grew in popularity when it debuted on Netflix two years later. The series followed the once-wealthy Rose family as they got down on their luck and had to move into a motel in a small town they once purchased as a joke.

