Simply the best! After the hit show’s iconic television run, the potential for a Schitt’s Creek movie looks brighter than ever.

The series originally ran for six seasons starting in 2015, and its finale aired in April 2020. The show was created by father-son duo Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy, and it slowly rose to critical acclaim.

As the show approached its final destination, the American Pie actor revealed that it was “the right time” to end the series. “All the stories kind of resolved themselves in as natural a way as you could, and there was no point in really extending it,” Eugene explained in November 2020 during an interview with Fox 5 New York.

Series lead Catherine O’Hara shared that it was “hard to let go” of the show and her Schitt’s Creek family after the final season.

“I’m really spoiled,” the actress told Us Weekly and other reporters at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour in January 2020. “I was spoiled right at the very beginning with Second City and SCTV … it’s really hard to let go once you’ve had it at this point.”

The comedy legend continued to gush about her costars as she reflected on her time on Schitt’s Creek.

“The scripts that were given to us, the opportunities that my character was given, and how well and carefully Daniel wrote for all of our characters — they really are wrapped up beautifully this season,” she added. “Eugene and Daniel [had] the freedom to make the show they wanted to make. I don’t know why more people don’t do that.”

Just because the show wrapped doesn’t mean there isn’t hope for a future movie that would bring the Schitt’s Creek characters back. “The idea of working with these people again is still something that is kind of at the front of our brains,” Eugene added.

Daniel also confirmed that a possible movie was on his mind, as long as it was handled properly. “I’m very sort of sensitive to overstaying your welcome in any capacity. So we’ll see in a few years, if it all sort of comes together,” the Canada native clarified during an interview with E! in November 2020.

Find out more about the potential for a Schitt’s Creek movie by scrolling through all the information shared so far!