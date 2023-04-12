Big fan! Ariana Madix weighed in on a TikTok video that broke down the ongoing drama with her ex Tom Sandoval and his affair with Raquel Leviss.

“I used to show him your videos 🥴🙃 love your work!” the Vanderpump Rules star, 37, wrote in the comments section on Sunday, April 9, in response to the clip that was uploaded by the account @mentalhealness.

In the video, the creator questioned whether or not the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner, 40, is a “narcissist” or “toxic person” based on how he’s handled the aftermath of his infidelity.

“Tom Sandoval issues non apology after he gets caught cheating on his partner,” the account captioned the clip. “Could he be toxic or narcissistic.”

In March, Us Weekly confirmed that Madix and Sandoval called it quits after nine years of dating after she learned he had a secret romance with the former beauty queen, 28. While their Pump Rules costars gathered around to support the Florida native, the Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras frontman broke his silence on the drama after the businesses that he shares with buddy Tom Schwartz began to receive backlash.

“Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger & disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz, my friends and family out of this situation … Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing,” the Missouri native wrote via Instagram at the time.

After his initial response gathered a negative reaction from fans and several other Bravo personalities, Sandoval issued another apology specifically to Madix.

“I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana,” he wrote in an Instagram statement last month. “I made mistakes, I was selfish and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

Following his apology, Sandoval and Leviss were spotted going out to dinner together.

“I don’t know what they do,” Madix said in a video obtained by Page Six in March when asked about the outing. “At this point, I don’t care about anything that either of them does.”

In April, Sandoval spoke out again about the drama and gave his perspective during an appearance on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast. The TomTom co-owner claimed he tried to end things with Madix before news broke of his cheating scandal.

“Obviously, she was very upset. She freaking punched me and all this s–t,” he alleged to Howie Mandel. “A couple days later, I sit down and talk with her again, and she’s like, ‘I’m not letting you leave me. You’re gonna have to me force me out of this relationship.'”

Additionally, Sandoval revealed that he and Leviss had pressed pause on their romance. “We’re not putting any label on it. We’re taking a break,” he said. When Mandel, 67, asked if the twosome were friends with benefits, Sandoval replied, “Not right now.”