Putting everyone on blast. Tom Sandoval has seen how his Vanderpump Rules costars have publicly addressed his and Raquel Leviss‘ affair — and he isn’t here for it.

“Using this to make it seem like everything I have done for them — they make it out like I am a narcissist,” Sandoval, 40, said during the Tuesday, April 11, episode of the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast. “You are taking what I did with this affair, and you are erasing the last 15 years of our friendship.”

The TomTom co-owner slammed his coworkers for how much they discussed his cheating scandal since it made headlines.

“Using all these things as content for their podcast. Fellow cast members are asking me all these questions, but you don’t want to know because you care about Ariana [Madix]. You want to know so you have more content for your podcast,” he continued. “It is f—king disgusting to me. It is so gross. You are not someone who gives a flying f—k about Ariana. You are doing this for your own personal gain.”

Sandoval admitted that he had “dark thoughts” after news broke last month about his romance with Leviss, 28.

“Close friends did see the issues,” he added, referring to his relationship with Madix, 37, before their split. “I don’t know [why it blew up]. I just think it was really shocking. This happened when there wasn’t a lot going on [in the news].”

Us Weekly confirmed in March that Sandoval and Madix parted ways after she learned about his connection with Leviss. “Ariana found out [about the affair] after looking at Tom’s phone while he was on stage performing his new song,” a source shared with Us at the time.

Amid the drama, former and current Vanderpump Rules stars including Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Peter Madrigal, Kristen Doute, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney shared their thoughts on the scandal on various podcasts.

Madrigal, 38, who briefly dated Leviss in summer 2022, said he “dismissed” concerns about Leviss and Sandoval in the past. “[I thought], ‘Sandoval is loyal to Ariana. He would never do something like that,'” the SUR manager said on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast in March after claiming he “saw some things” between the duo.

Shay’s friends Jamie Lynne and Kael Ramsey Ackerson later claimed that Leviss confided in them about her growing bond with Sandoval.

“She basically just told me [it happened] seven months ago and after the Las Vegas trip,” Ramsey-Ackerson explained on Lynne’s “Jamie All Over” podcast that same month, referring to the boys’ night episode of the hit Bravo series. “She was like, ‘[After the boys’ night] is when [Sandoval and I] got closer.'”

Lynne, for her part, broke down her suspicions about the twosome that night. “Raquel and Sandoval were sitting on the curb outside of Saddle Ranch just talking. I didn’t realize that at the time, like, how close they were talking or how intimate it actually looked,” she said. “So I start filming the two of them talking. We’re so clueless that we have no idea what’s actually transpiring.”

Since the affair made headlines, Sandoval issued a public apology to his now-ex-girlfriend after only addressing the backlash his Los Angeles business received when he initially broke his silence.

Meanwhile, the beauty pageant contestant reflected on the drama in her own statement. “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana,” she wrote via Instagram.

Madix, who took a brief social media break, previously took to Instagram to thank those who supported her in the aftermath.

“Hi. where to begin? i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks,” she captioned an Instagram post on March 16. “When i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, i know that i am not in this alone.”

The Florida native continued: “So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. i am so f—king lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. what doesn’t kill me better run. love, ariana.”