Moving forward. Tom Sandoval got real about how things have been going for him at home while he is still living with ex Ariana Madix amid his affair with Raquel Leviss.

“I don’t have a lot of friends I can stay with right now. … I kind of run the house,” the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman, 40, told Howie Mandel in an interview shared on the Tuesday, April 11, episode of his “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast. “I handle the gardening [and] the housekeeping. My assistant comes and cleans and stocks everything. I basically run everything in the house.”

Sandoval cheated on Madix, 37, with the 28-year-old former beauty queen. News broke in March that they ended their nine-year relationship after the Florida native found out about the affair, which seemingly began in August 2022. (Sandoval claimed on Tuesday that he tried to end things with Madix on Valentine’s Day.) However, the exes are still currently living together in the five-bedroom home they purchased together in 2019 for $2.075 million.

“[Ariana’s] in the house. This is a big house,” Sandoval said in the Tuesday interview while also confessing that the former couple avoid seeing each other by communicating via texting. “We have a go between. We text when we’re coming and going.”

The Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner also admitted he typically spends time in their at-home gym and his bedroom because his interactions with Madix “initially” weren’t great and he “had to stay away.”

Prior to his sit down with the former Deal or No Deal host, 67, their fellow Vanderpump Rules costar Scheana Shay revealed that Sandoval has improved his behavior compared to the start of the breakup.

“He’s trying to be more respectful of her, I think,” Shay, 37, said during the Friday, April 7, episode of her “Scheananigans” podcast. “But in the beginning, it was like, ‘This is my house! I pay half the mortgage, I’m gonna come and go as I please. And it’s just like, ‘Bro, you just blew up her world. The least you can do is give her some f–king space.’ It’s called a hotel!”

While the exes are cohabitating at the moment, they do have plans to eventually sell the house but have not put it on the market quite yet.

“The house is not listed yet, no,” Sandoval said on Tuesday. “[Ariana’s] really busy right now, she’s obviously blowing up. I’m really happy to see that. I’ve been busy as well trying to get things together.”