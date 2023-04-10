Bringing the receipts! Peter Madrigal claimed he has a text message from Tom Sandoval that proves his affair with Raquel Leviss started in summer 2022 — perhaps even earlier than Tom Schwartz claimed.

The SUR manager, 38, opened up about Scandoval during a recent episode of Kristen Doute‘s “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters” podcast. According to Madrigal, Sandoval, 40, sent him a text in January that later made him wonder about when the TomTom co-owner’s affair with Leviss, 28, began.

“I get an interesting text from one Tom Sandoval. He hasn’t texted me in six months,” the University of Southern California alum recalled. “And then he texts me and he says, and I quote, ‘Dude, exclamation point. Just watched the first episode LOL, exclamation point. Did you bang Raquel the night after SUR, exclamation point, question mark, crying laughing face.’”

Madrigal was referring to the season 10 premiere of Vanderpump Rules, which aired on February 8. In the episode, Madrigal asked the former pageant queen on another date during her shift at SUR. The pair later made out off-camera, as revealed by their costar Scheana Shay.

Madrigal now believes Sandoval was worried about whether Madrigal and Leviss went home together that night because the musician was already in a romantic relationship with Leviss.

“If you go through my text messages with Tom Sandoval, he never texts me emojis. Never does. At the time, I am so disconnected, I didn’t even think about it,” Madrigal told Doute, 40, who previously dated Sandoval from 2007 to 2013. “What I’m thinking is, ‘How are they portraying me on the show?’ So, I call him. He was all like, ‘Oh, no, I was just was wondering if you banged Raquel that night.'”

Madrigal noted that he doesn’t typically ask to see Pump Rules episodes in advance, but he told Sandoval to send him the premiere because he was worried about how the installment depicted him. When he saw it, however, he was just confused about why Leviss didn’t seem enthusiastic about going to get nachos with him.

“I don’t know why she responded, like, ‘Ugh.’ And now I know why. She was already dating Tom Sandoval,” Madrigal claimed. “She was already having sex with Tom. And that text message from him proves it.”

Us Weekly confirmed on March 3 that Sandoval and longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix split after the Missouri native was caught having an affair with Leviss. The Fancy AF Cocktails coauthors had been dating since early 2014.

Earlier this month, Schwartz, 40, claimed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that he found out in August 2022 that his Schwartz & Sandy’s cofounder and the SURver had a “one-night stand” that summer. According to Madrigal, however, Leviss and Sandoval’s relationship began at least one month earlier in July 2022.

The Sonoma State University graduate revealed she was seeing Madrigal in July 2022, exclusively telling Us that she and the SUR employee had “gone on a few dates” by that point. “He asked me out after my breakup [from James Kennedy], obviously, and I was like, ‘Well why not? Right?’ I’m a yes-man now,” she said. “I think it was more so just saying yes to him asking me out and just trying that whole thing out.”

Later in season 10, Leviss and Madrigal amicably agreed to stop seeing each other, but Madrigal now thinks their dates were just a distraction from Scandoval. “I am glad that I dodged a bullet named Rachel,” Madrigal said on the podcast, referring to Leviss’ birth name. “I have proof. I was used as a scapegoat.”

The filmmaker also took a few digs at Leviss while playing games with Doute, who asked him to rank the women from SUR that he’s made out with in terms of their “kissing ability.” Madrigal wouldn’t name names, but Leviss was seemingly ranked last.

“The one that I was in love with will be No. 1 and then the other one that I was in love with will be No. 2,” Madrigal said, hinting at his past relationships with Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney.

Doute chimed in to add, “And then the other one is No. 3.”

The pair also played a game of “Marry F–k Kill,” in which Madrigal was asked to rank Leviss, Maloney, 36, and Schroeder, 34.

“At this point, I would marry Katie, f–k Stassi and kill Rachel,” Madrigal replied. “I will never use the word ‘Raquel’ again. Rachel.”