A SUR manager scorned. Peter Madrigal didn’t hesitate about where to place Raquel Leviss during a game of “Marry, F–k , Kill” on Kristen Doute‘s podcast.

The Texas native, 38, answered the question during a recent appearance on “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters,” which is hosted by his former Vanderpump Rules costar, 40. In addition to Leviss, 28, Madrigal had to rank Katie Maloney and Stassi Schroeder, the latter of whom he dated for several months more than a decade ago.

“At this point, I would marry Katie, f–k Stassi and kill Rachel,” Madrigal told Doute before getting in a jab at Leviss’ legal name. “I will never use the word ‘Raquel’ again. Rachel.”

The University of Southern California graduate was also asked to rank “the women of SUR” that he’s made out with from best kisser to worst kisser. Madrigal refused to name names, but he hinted that Leviss was in last place.

“The one that I was in love with will be No. 1 and then the other one that I was in love with will be No. 2,” he said, seemingly referring to Schroeder, 34, and Maloney, 36. “And then … ,” he added, trailing off.

Doute then chimed in to add, “And then the other one is No. 3.”

After laughing, Madrigal held firm on his refusal to get specific. “I’m not gonna mention any names,” the Daddy’s Home director said. “Sorry, not gonna happen.”

Madrigal’s dalliances with Schroeder and Maloney both happened before cameras began rolling on season 1 of Vanderpump Rules, which premiered in January 2013. “When we dated, I was still a server/bartender [at SUR]. She had just started working at SUR,” Madrigal said of the Next Level Basic author said on the “Buttered Pop” podcast in 2018. “We used to work lunches together. We just started flirting during lunches.”

As for Maloney, Madrigal and the Something About Her cofounder hooked up sometime before Maloney started dating ex-husband Tom Schwartz in 2011.

The SUR manager’s dalliance with Leviss, however, happened just last year. Madrigal and the former pageant queen went on a few dates after Leviss split from ex-fiancé James Kennedy in late 2021. “He asked me out after my breakup, obviously, and I was like, ‘Well why not? Right?’ I’m a yes-man now,” the SURver exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2022. “I think it was more so just saying yes to him asking me out and just trying that whole thing out.”

The pair decided to stop seeing each other before things got serious, but Madrigal now believes he was used as a “scapegoat” while Leviss was secretly seeing Tom Sandoval. Us confirmed on March 3 that the musician, 40, and longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix called it quits after Sandoval was caught having an affair with Leviss.

Earlier this month, Schwartz, 40, claimed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that he found out about a “one-night stand” between Sandoval and Leviss in August 2022, but Madrigal thinks the affair was going on at least one month earlier.

During his interview with Doute, Madrigal claimed that Sandoval texted him out of the blue in January to ask him about something that transpired in the Pump Rules season 10 premiere, which aired on February 8. In the episode, Madrigal asked Leviss on another date during her shift at SUR. The duo later made out off-camera, as revealed by their costar Scheana Shay.

“He hasn’t texted me in six months,” Madrigal told Doute, who previously dated from Sandoval from 2007 to 2013. “And then he texts me and he says, and I quote, ‘Dude, exclamation point. Just watched the first episode LOL, exclamation point. Did you bang Raquel the night after SUR, exclamation point, question mark, crying laughing face.’”

Madrigal became concerned that the episode portrayed him in a bad light, but after he saw it, he just wondered why Leviss seemed uninterested in going out with him again. After he became aware of Scandoval, Madrigal developed his own theory.

“I don’t know why she responded, like, ‘Ugh.’ And now I know why. She was already dating Tom Sandoval,” the filmmaker said. “She was already having sex with Tom. And that text message from him proves it.”