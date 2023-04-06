Tom Schwartz attempted to field a series of questions about Scandoval during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, April 5 — including whether or not Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval‘s relationship can last.

“I’ve actually thought about this a lot. I think it’ll be a miracle if they make it,” the 40-year-old told Andy Cohen on the aftershow. “Their relationship is, you know, I know they care so much about each other but, like, even in the short time that they’ve been ‘in love’ or whatever you want to call it, it’s become toxic. And I just I don’t know if it’s sustainable. It’s already toxic as it is and then you add in, you know, the entire nation thinking you guys are scumbags. I think it’s too much, but we’ll see if love prevails.”

Earlier in the show, Schwartz revealed that Sandoval, 40, told him in August 2022 that he had a “one night stand” with Leviss, 28. Things escalated and by January, the Missouri native was “in love” with the former beauty queen— and still hadn’t ended things with longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix.

“That his heroin. He’s addicted. It’s an infatuation of all infatuations. … Raquel is Tom’s heroin,” Schwartz told Cohen. “He got lost in the sauce.”

Schwartz noted that Sandoval had been “such a good” friend to him over the years and he believed his business partner when he said he was going to confess to Madix, 37.

“He did a good job of placating me. … And he told me he has a game plan, he’s gonna do the right thing — and then he just kind of continued to kept procrastinate,” he continued. “I’m more upset with Sandoval because he took advantage of my kindness. And he put a lot of people, not just myself, in very compromising situations where our integrity was at stake.”

Us Weekly confirmed in March that Madix discovered the affair after seeing an intimate video on Sandoval’s phone. The Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras singer and Leviss have subsequently been under fire and slammed by their costars and fans alike.

“Tom, I know the whole world hates you. But I’m not going to abandon you, old buddy. I’m not going to abandon you,” Schwartz, who had his own fling with Leviss during summer 2022, said on WWHL. “He knows he’s a monster for what he did. If you see him, maybe give him a hug. Even if he doesn’t deserve it, give him a hug. He’s down bad.”

Sandoval and Leviss — who both released apology statements — have been spotted together on numerous occasions, but have downplayed their status in public.

“It started off as a friendship and turned into something more,” she told TMZ on March 22. “We’re just trying to get through these next through steps and make amends and hear everybody out. I know a lot of people are angry. So just getting through these next few steps and not putting a label on anything. We’re just kind of taking a break for now.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET. Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sundays through Thursday nights on Bravo, and is available next day on Peacock.