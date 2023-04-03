Sticking together. Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss made it clear where they stand after they were spotted on another public outing amid their cheating scandal.

Sandoval, 40, was seen arriving at Leviss’ apartment on Sunday, April 2, to escort her to the airport, according to photos obtained by Page Six. The Missouri native helped put Leviss’ bags into a car before driving her to her destination. He then returned to his home in Valley Village in Los Angeles, which he shares with ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix.

The reunion comes days after the model, 28, was photographed leaving Sandoval’s house while Madix, 37, is out of town for work. A rep for the TomTom co-owner clarified Leviss’ visit, telling Us Weekly on Thursday, March 30, “Raquel stopped by briefly, not even for 20 minutes because Tom had a flight and she had an interview for Evolution.”

Sandoval and the beauty pageant contestant first made headlines in early March when Us confirmed his split from Madix due to his affair with Leviss. “[Tom and Ariana] were having problems for a while,” a source told Us at the time, noting that things “only came to a breaking point” when the Florida native found out that her then-boyfriend was unfaithful with their Vanderpump Rules costar.

Amid the drama, Leviss took to social media to apologize to Madix.

“I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships,” she wrote via Instagram last month. “There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”

The Schwartz and Sandy’s cofounder, for his part, recently admitted that he would have done things differently after experiencing the aftermath of the drama, telling TMZ on March 27, “Hindsight’s always 20/20. Like, if you look back at a situation, you think of all the things you should have, would have done better.”

Sandoval revealed that his personal life affected the restaurants he runs alongside Tom Schwartz. “Oh yeah, of course. It’s tough,” he added. “I honestly don’t even want to comment on it, but it has been rough. They say time heals all wounds, so we will have to see what happens.”

Meanwhile, Madix broke her silence on March 16 by issuing a message to those who supported her amid the scandal.

“Hi. where to begin? i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time. “When i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, i know that i am not in this alone.”

The Fancy AF Cocktails coauthor continued: “So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. i am so f—king lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. what doesn’t kill me better run. love, ariana.”

The trio have since reunited on screen to address their issues while filming the season 10 reunion late last month. After taping the Bravo special, Andy Cohen offered a glimpse at what went down between the cast members.

“I did separate one-on-ones with Tom, Ariana and Raquel so that I could get all of their stories just in conversation with me,” the Bravo executive producer, 54, said on his SiriusXM’s Radio Andy on Monday, April 3, noting that he re-asked “a lot of the stuff in front of the group” too. “I also had things — I had my own concerns. I had my own things that I wanted to confront them about. Things I had noticed so I got to do that. So that’s how we started and then we brought them to the filming group.”