The Scandoval content is far from over. Andy Cohen shared new details about taping the season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules — confirming he got plenty of facetime with Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

“I did separate one-on-ones with Tom, Ariana and Raquel so that I could get all of their stories just in conversation with me,” the 54-year-old host said on his SiriusXM’s Radio Andy on Monday, April 3, adding that he re-asked “a lot of the stuff in front of the group” too. “I also had things — I had my own concerns. I had my own things that I wanted to confront them about. Things I had noticed so I got to do that. So that’s how we started and then we brought them to the filming group.”

Andy called the reunion — which also included Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz and Lisa Vanderpump — “a real reckoning” that won’t disappoint.

“If you are looking to hear their story, you will. If you are looking for them to be confronted to their faces about what they’ve done — in what I would say [in] an aggressive manner, confrontational manner — you will get it,” he said.

As Bravo fans know, Sandoval, 40, and Raquel, 28, were caught having a months-long affair last month. The scandal led to the end of the TomTom co-owner and Ariana’s nine-year relationship.

“I think that Peacock is going to release extended versions,” Andy added on Monday, referring to NBC’s streaming service. “So you better subscribe to Peacock and it’s pretty inexpensive to subscribe to Peacock because I think you’re going to get extras on Peacock. And let me tell you, there is a lot of reckoning to get. … I did these one-on-ones, we shot a long time with the group. It was a real reckoning.”

The cast of the reality show filmed the special on March 23 and have since teased how intense things got.

“I will say Andy got involved. He could hardly control it, so security got involved,” Lala said on Amazon Live on March 28. “I won’t say who was trying to brawl or whatever, but it was very heated the entire day. I, like, completely blacked out. I can’t even tell you what happened. It was the most intense day and I won’t even lie, when I left, I felt disgusted. I felt sick. … I definitely saged myself.”

Days later, the Give Them Lala Beauty founder then joined Scheana on her “Scheananigans” podcast and compared how Raquel acted to “watching the Joker” because of her alleged lack of remorse.

“She sat at the reunion and did not shed one tear,” Scheana, who was temporarily ordered to stay 100 yards from Raquel after the former pageant queen filed a restraining order against her costar following their confrontation about the affair, said. “I could not believe that. That’s how she was that night [I found out too]. It was like, ‘Oops, I slept with him for seven months. My bad.’”

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules is currently airing on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET. The network has yet to announce when the reunion will premiere.