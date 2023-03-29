Buckle up! Lala Kent spilled secrets about the intense Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion taping amid rumors of a “brawl” breaking out on set.

The “Give Them Lala” podcast host, 32, fielded questions from fans on Amazon Live on Tuesday, March 28, and confirmed that things nearly got physical between the cast. “You’re, like, really making this hard for me to be quiet,” she teased after being asked whether Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz were the ones who argued at the reunion.

Lala continued, explaining, “I’m not gonna say who it was. I will say Andy [Cohen] got involved. He could hardly control it, so security got involved. I won’t say who was trying to brawl or whatever, but it was very heated the entire day.”

Andy, 54, and the Bravo stars gathered on Thursday, March 23, to film the reunion special weeks after cameras were picked back up on season 10 amid news of Sandoval, 40, and Raquel Leviss‘ affair. Us Weekly confirmed on March 3 that the Missouri native and Ariana Madix called it quits after nine years of dating due to his infidelity. The reality series swiftly continued production to capture new scenes for the dramatic conclusion of the season, which premiered in February.

Along with Lala and the TomTom cofounders, the reunion included Ariana, 37, Raquel, 28, Lisa Vanderpump, Katie Maloney, James Kennedy and Scheana Shay. The network confirmed the seating arrangements on Thursday, revealing two different charts. One photo showed Raquel sandwiched between the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owners, while the second arrangement included Scheana, 37, beside Schwartz. (Raquel filed a temporary restraining order against the “Good as Gold” singer earlier this month, which stipulated that the women had to remain 100 yards away from one another. Raquel later claimed she planned to drop the order.)

While dishing on the reunion, Lala claimed on Tuesday that the cast was contacted by producers about the setup before the taping began. “They were saying, ‘Would you prefer that we bring Sandoval and Raquel out later so that we can talk about the season? Because it’s an ensemble cast and we don’t want anyone to feel like their story line didn’t matter due to all of this happening.'”

The second option, according to the Utah native, was to “have Tom Sandoval there the whole time and just hope for the best.” Lala claimed that she wanted to give all the other major moments of the season the time they deserved. “I’m thinking in my naive mind that we’re gonna be able to do that,” she said. “We’re gonna be able to show up and be normal and then talk about [the scandal]. No.”

Lala told fans that the drama kicked off “the second I sat down,” teasing, “I, like, completely blacked out. I can’t even tell you what happened. It was the most intense day and I won’t even lie, when I left, I felt disgusted. I felt sick. … I definitely saged myself.”

Former cast member Jax Taylor previously hinted at fights breaking out at the “uncomfortable” taping while chatting to Extra at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. “I heard it was crazy. [I] heard it was everything that everyone thought it was going to be,” he said on Monday, March 27. “There was security there. There was almost brawls.”

The model, 43, acknowledged that he didn’t know what he was “allowed” to share, but he claimed that “two boys” from the show had to be separated.

Tensions were high among the cast, with a source exclusively revealing to Us that the group was “out of control” — specifically Lala and James. “[They] literally screamed at Tom and Raquel for hours,” the insider added.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET. An official date for the reunion episode has not yet been announced.