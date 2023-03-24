More to the story? Scheana Shay‘s friend Jamie Lynne offered more details regarding the hotel room drama — including her thoughts on Katie Maloney‘s claims in the newest episode of Vanderpump Rules.

“[Katie]’s the one who didn’t book until she was sure they were filming and production would pay for it. I booked in April,” Jamie, who was a bridesmaid at Scheana, 37, and Brock Davies‘ August 2022 nuptials wrote via Instagram Story on Thursday, March 23. “I had no say in this being a story line but the least they could do was get it right lol.”

During the Wednesday, March 23, episode of the Bravo show, Scheana and Katie, 36, got in an argument over hotel room arrangements. After Katie said she was no longer attending her costar’s wedding, the “Good As Gold” star offered to buy back her resort booking amid Jamie’s booking issues.

“It sucks that Scheana’s bridesmaid didn’t book her room when she was bullying the rest of us to do it. But these are not my problems,” the Utah native told cameras before she revealed her plans to travel to Mexico regardless. “I called the hotel and made sure Kristina Kelly could be added to my room and it was no problem.”

Off screen, Jamie claimed that she didn’t wait until the last minute to make arrangements.

“During that week Scheana knew Katie was no longer attending the wedding and saying she was only going bc her payment was non refundable. Which clearly wasn’t true be I would have bought the room off her,” she alleged. “She wanted to go so she could film and get paid. Which is understandable but didn’t make it out like I waited two weeks before the wedding to try to book a room. But when more rooms were released a week later, I got one and all was fine.”

The podcast host noted that she didn’t “blame” Katie for how the drama played out on the hit series, adding, “I never asked Scheana to ask her for her room. This whole story line was a surprise to me and I’m annoyed bc I don’t get paid for this s—t lol.”

Viewers have watched tensions rise between Scheana and Katie during season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, which is currently airing new episodes. The duo initially started to have issues when the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host accused Scheana of trying to set up her now-ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, with Raquel Leviss.

“It is very disrespectful what you have been up to,” Katie told the former SUR waitress about her inviting Tom, 40, to discuss his divorce and chemistry with Raquel, 28, on her “Scheananigans” podcast. “What you did with Schwartz on your podcast was f—king gross. You and your podcast should just stop right now.”

She continued on the February episode of Vanderpump Rules: “You do not need to talk about the most painful day in my life. It’s none of your f—king business. I don’t care what you think. There is no room for your feelings. There is no room for you in this. Get out of my divorce with Tom. I am really proud of where we are and you are derailing everything. You are meddling like a little troll.”

Scheana, for her part, defended her decision to allow the TomTom cofounder a space to discuss his split. The California native later claimed that Katie told her she didn’t mind if Tom started dating other people — including their costar.

“F—king each other just because is a little weird. I will say right now, I don’t think I am ready to see that or be there just yet,” Katie said on the same episode about having Tom hookup with someone in their friend group.

The Minnesota native, whose divorce from Katie was finalized in October 2022, ultimately did make out with Raquel at Scheana’s wedding. However, news broke earlier this month that Raquel was having an affair with Tom Sandoval while he was still with Ariana Madix.

Following Sandoval’s split from Ariana, 37, Schwartz broke his silence on his business partner’s scandal.

“[Sandoval’s] OK, I think. Relatively speaking. I mean, he has a sense of profound sadness, rightfully so. I think he feels like a piece of s—t, and to some extent, maybe he is,” he told TMZ on March 11. “But he knows he f—ked up. The whole thing is just really sad.”

The Vanderpump Rules cast reunited on Thursday to hash out their issues during a season 10 reunion taping. This marked the first time the costars were in the same room after Sandoval, 40, and Raquel’s cheating scandal came to light.