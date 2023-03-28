The 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards brought the stars out! The biggest names in music celebrated the annual awards show in style on Monday, March 27, in Los Angeles.

Pink was a must-see on the red carpet, arriving in a tailored blazer with a pleated skirt by Robert Run. The outerwear piece featured slit sleeves and pockets at the waist. The “So What” singer, 43, teamed the look with a diamond necklace and sparkly stud earrings. She styled her signature pixie cut in a spiked look.

During the soirée, the Pennsylvania native received the Icon Award. “I usually do try to joke or be self-deprecating in these moments, but I want to be a better friend to myself tonight,” Pink said as she accepted the honor. “I would like to try and say something honest. Every room I walk into, my heart walks in first. Every lyric that I write is my heart crying, raging, hoping, screaming, pleading … As human beings, we are vulnerable from the time we are born until the time we die. I have decided to make vulnerability my life’s work and for those of you around the world that have joined me on this adventure, I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Taylor Swift also took home a big prize. The “Shake It Off” artist, 33, was the recipient of the Innovator Award for impact global pop culture throughout her career. She encouraged her fans in her acceptance speech, sharing: “I try as hard as I can not to fail ‘cause it’s embarrassing, but I do give myself permission to, and you should too.”

She continued: “So, go easy on yourselves and make the right choices that feel right for you. Someday someone might think that you’ve been innovating. Thank you so much for this.”

For the celebratory occasion, Swift lit up the venue in a hooded jumpsuit by Alexandre Vauthier. The crystal-covered number, which comes from the label’s spring/summer 2023 couture collection, featured a wrap bodice and a draping design at the bottom. The Grammy winner complemented the garment with metallic glam and wore her hair straight down her shoulders.

Other awards show standouts included Bebe Rexha, Doja Cat and Coco Jones.

Rexha, 33, channeled Old Hollywood in a strapless black gown that featured a feather neckline. She styled her hair in a Pamela Anderson–esque updo. Doja, 27, for her part, delivered drama in a floor-length fur coat paired with a white T-shirt and black leather pants. The “Say So” songstress accessorized with sunglasses and rocked a blonde ‘do. Jones, 25, meanwhile, showed skin in pearl-adorned dress by PatBo.

Keep scrolling to see the best red carpet moments from the iHeartRadio Music Awards: