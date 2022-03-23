A moment for the music! Stars far and wide rolled up for the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Tuesday, March 22. And while the evening was all about the industry’s tremendous talent, it was the next-level red carpet that sent Us spiraling.

With fashion icons, reality stars and singers strutting their stuff at the big event, which was held in Los Angeles, fashion designers had a chance to show off their latest and greatest collections.

Take Olivia Rodrigo. The “Sour” singer, who has become widely known for her pop punk fashion sense, stayed true to her roots in a fall/winter 2022 ready to wear violet bustier dress from Versace, which was paired with black tights, boots and 51 E John jewelry.

Rodrigo wasn’t the only one to break out the jewel tones. Jennifer Lopez, who was honored with the icon award, walked the red carpet in a seriously stunning Roberto Cavalli emerald set. It was paired with a matching cheetah-print silk robe.

The 52-year-old super star didn’t just have one outfit though — oh no. Upon taking the stage for her performance, she had three additional outfit changes, rocking outfits from Stephane Rolland, Roberto Cavalli and Adrienne Landau.

While the J. Lo Beauty founder was a fashion favorite, we’d be remiss not to touch on Halsey’s iconic outfit. The About Face founder, 27, hit the red carpet in a super Andres Sarda jumpsuit that put all their tattoos on display. The star, who was styled by Luxury Law, paired the look with platform Stuart Weitzman pumps.

With a look this good, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the new mom took to Instagram to show off their style. “Bling bling it’s me bitch,” they captioned a slideshow of their look (and insane glam) at every angle.

It didn’t take long before fans flooded the comments section of Halsey’s Instagram post to obsess over the bedazzled look. “Someone’s been watching Euphoria,” one follower joked, while another wrote, “THE BADDEST TO EVER DO IT.” Someone else said, “Really bringing ‘I am not a woman I’m a god’ to fruition.”

To see all these looks and more of the fabulous fashion from the evening, keep scrolling! From Willow Smith’s Ambush Official latex number to Tenille Arts’ Azzi & Osta red dress, Us Weekly’s Stylish has all the details on what your favorite stars wore, ahead.