Doja Cat knows how to make an entrance! The singer has kept Us on our toes with over-the-top fashion and beauty statements through the years.

The hitmaker proves there are no rules when it comes to style, debuting eye-catching looks it seems only she can pull off.

During Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris in January 2023, the California native had all eyes on her as she attended the many spring/summer 2023 presentations. For the Viktor and Rolf preview, Doja challenged traditional makeup standards by sporting faux strip eyelashes on her eyebrows, upper lip and chin.

Her decision to don the add-ons came after fans begged her to go out in lashes. “If lashes are what you all want, then lashes are what you’ll get. See you at Viktor and Rolf,” the “Say So” artist wrote via her Instagram Story hours before the event.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The unexpected look complemented her brown and white pinstripe suit, which featured a tailored jacket that was equipped with pointed sleeves. Doja teamed the ensemble with a ruffled button-up shirt and white pumps. She accessorized with blue-tinted sunglasses.

That same day, the Grammy winner attended the Jean Paul Gaultier show dressed to impress in a blue leather coat dress. The tailored outerwear piece was equipped with a thick belt at the waist and pockets. Doja paired the number with sheer black tights and platform heels.

The pop star’s most standout look from Haute Couture Fashion Week was perhaps her getup for the Schiaparelli soirée. Doja stepped out in head-to-toe red paint that was covered with crimson Swarovski crystals. The shimmering jewels adorned every inch of Doja’s body including her eyelids, chest and arms.

The head-turning beat was brought to life by Pat McGrath, who used over 30,000 gems via hand-application. “It was an honor to collaborate with the incredibly gifted @DojaCat and @DanielRoseberry on ‘Doja’s Inferno’ look for @Schiaparelli’s FW23 Haute Couture collection,” the beauty guru wrote via Instagram at the time.

Fashion Week isn’t the only time Doja slays. Her red carpet moments are just as note-worthy.

For the Billboard Music Awards in May 2022, the “Streets” artist gave the “naked” dress trend a major upgrade. She graced the event in a figure-hugging gown by Schiaparelli that was designed with a completely open bodice that was covered in tulle fabric. Doja went topless underneath, shielding her chest with gold nipple covers. She teamed the garb with a planet-shaped bag and dangling metallic earrings. Doja styled her hair in a sleek high ponytail.

Keep scrolling to see Doja’s over-the-top beauty and style moments of all time: