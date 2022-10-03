Drama is served! Doja Cat took the act of getting glammed up to a whole new level during Paris Fashion Week.

The “Say So” singer, 26, debuted several wild beauty looks while attending this season’s hottest spring/summer 2023 runway shows and we almost couldn’t believe our eyes. For the Vivienne Westwood presentation on Saturday, October 1, the California native went for a dramatic eye. The beat included lightning bolt–like streaks across her lids and heavy-lined lips. The hitmaker complemented the aesthetic with an abstract-patterned coat and a massive polka dot skirt. She accessorized with a jeweled headscarf and knee-high socks atop her black mules.

Hours later, Doja attended the Mônot preview — and was nearly unrecognizable. She arrived at the venue with her face covered in blue and white paint — and she didn’t stop there. The “Rules” songstress also sported bold red lipstick and had her arms coated in black ink. As for her outfit, Doja donned a sexy black cutout dress.

She continued the edgy theme at the Givenchy show on Sunday, October 2. There, the artist wowed with a black striped lip and beaded eyebrows. Doja finished the glam with purple shadow and a show-stopping winged eye. Her buzzed head was colored platinum blonde. To finish the getup, the Grammy winner wore a sexy blazer dress and lug-sole boots.

Doja first debuted the big chop in August when she shaved her locks while on Instagram Live. “I was never supposed to have hair,” the “Woman” singer told her followers. “I don’t like having hair. I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just do not like to have hair.”

Explaining her decision further, Doja said that hair prevented her from enjoying activities like working out because her wigs would “slide” and “peel” off her head due to the moisture from sweating. “I couldn’t focus because I was more concerned with how I looked and how my hair was doing,” Doja admitted.

Now, Doja said she can “swim, I can work out, I can do real strenuous workouts and sweat my ass off.” She continued: “If I wanna do a buzz cut color, I can do any color without actually doing it to my own head … I can do a buzz cut wig. Either way, it’s much easier all around.” It was also on Instagram Live that she got rid of her brows.

Keep scrolling to see Doja Cat’s wild Paris Fashion Week glam: