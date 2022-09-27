What a show! After postponing the brand’s show during London Fashion Week in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II‘s death, Burberry finally presented its spring 2023 collection.

Fashion’s biggest names jetted to southeast London on Monday, September 26, to see Riccardo Tisci‘s latest designs, which were inspired by summers in England with a goth twist, per Vogue.

Models including Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell, strutted down the runway in classic trench coats, floor-length denim skirts, sheer dusters and leather tops. The collection also featured cutout dresses, silk gowns and ensembles finalized with fishnet tights.

“British summer is very different to anywhere else in the world, because Britain is basically built on big cities in the water. That means you really see people dressing on the beach, because you never know when it’s going to rain or when there’s going to be sun,” Tisci said, Vogue reported.

Of course, the audience was just as captivating as the catwalk.

Kanye West turned heads when he was spotted arriving at the event in sparkly thong sandals. The rapper, 45, paired the footwear with black socks, leather pants and a coordinating jacket that he tied at the center.

Camila Morrone, fresh off her breakup from Leonardo DiCaprio, also wore leather, rocking a sleeveless trench dress with pointed-toe pumps. Erykah Badu, meanwhile, looked as chic as ever in a fur coat and knee-high boots.

Lori Harvey made a T-shirt look high fashion, sporting an oversized white graphic design atop a see-through lace dress. The social media star, 25, completed her look with shiny black booties.

Another standout was Madeline Brewer. The Handmaid’s Tale star looked vibrant in a baby blue lace dress, which she paired with see-through tights and metallic pumps.

In addition to shows during London Fashion Week, several events across England were canceled out of respect for the late British Monarch, who died on September 8 after reigning for 70 years. She was 96. On September 19, Her Majesty was laid to rest at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle following her state funeral at Westminster Abbey. She was buried next to her husband, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 at the age of 99.

