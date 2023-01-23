Trés chic! Haute Couture Fashion Week kicked off in Paris, bringing out Hollywood’s most stylish stars.

Kylie Jenner was a must-see as she stepped out in a lion head-adorned dress to attend the Schiaparelli spring/summer 2023 show on Monday, January 23. The reality star, 25, had onlookers doing a double take as her black velvet strapless gown was topped with a life-like replica of the wild cat. The piece was so massive that it covered Jenner’s entire torso. The fashion house revealed via Instagram that the add-on was made of “hand sculpted foam, wool and silk faux fur” and asserted that “no animals were harmed in making this look.” Jenner styled the getup with metallic heels and wore her hair in a bouncy ponytail.

“BEAUTY AND THE BEAST,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder said of the ensemble via Instagram. “I loved wearing this faux art creation constructed by hand using manmade materials. Beautiful beautiful.”

Doja Cat also turned heads when she arrived to the presentation covered in red body paint and 30,000 crimson Swarovski crystals. Pat McGrath was the brains behind the over-the-top glam, which took five hours to complete. “The final product was a magical, mesmerizing masterpiece and a tribute to Doja Cat’s hard work and dedication,” the makeup guru said on social media Monday.

Other attendees, including Diane Kruger and Emily in Paris’ Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, came to slay. Leroy-Beaulieu, 59, looked unreal in a white faux fur coat that was finished with a black leather corset as Kruger, 46, donned a beret and a waist-cinching denim dress.

The runway was just as enthralling. Naomi Campbell was a breathtaking sight as she owned the catwalk in a black faux fur coat that featured a wolf head at the shoulder. The U.K. native’s signature brunette tresses cascaded down to her waist, giving the garb a sleek finish. Irina Shayk also commanded attention, strutting her stuff in the same look Jenner wore to the event. Shayk’s was completed with a one-shoulder construction.

Later on Monday, Dior hosted its presentation. Karlie Kloss was among the many A-list guests who stopped for a photo before the event. The supermodel, 30, looked radiant in a red maxi dress paired with a red coat and black ballerina flats. Yara Shahidi was a vision in a tulle mini dress that was equipped with a delicately woven bodice. The Grown-ish actress, 22, paired the frock with pointed-toe pumps and soft glam. (The fashion house named Shahidi as its global ambassador for beauty and fashion in July 2021.)

Keep scrolling to see the best moments from Haute Couture Fashion Week: