A look to remember. Doja Cat debuted her most over-the-top glam to date at the Schiaparelli spring/summer 2023 show during Haute Couture Week on Monday, January 23.

The “Say So” artist, 27, stepped out in head-to-toe red paint that was covered with crimson Swarovski crystals. The shimmering jewels adorned every inch of Doja’s body including her eyelids, lips, chest and arms. The head-turning beat was brought to life by Pat McGrath, who used over 30,000 gems via hand-application. “It was an honor to collaborate with the incredibly gifted @DojaCat and @DanielRoseberry on ‘Doja’s Inferno’ look for @Schiaparelli’s FW23 Haute Couture collection,” the beauty guru, 57, wrote via Instagram on Monday.

McGrath explained the makeup took “four hours and 58 minutes” to create and commended the “Rules” singer’s “patience and commitment.” She added: “The final product was a magical, mesmerizing masterpiece and a tribute to Doja Cat’s hard work and dedication.”

The makeup perfectly complemented Doja’s rosy strapless dress that featured a cinching bodice and a textured skirt made of protruding beads. The Grammy winner accessorized with a fiery stole and dangling earrings. On her feet, the hitmaker wore coral-colored knee-high boots. The footwear also commanded attention as the vamp was made to resemble an open-toe design.

Doja is no rookie when it comes to debuting daring glam. For Paris Fashion Week in October 2022, the California native showcased several unconventional beauty moments.

For the Mônot preview, Doja was nearly unrecognizable as she arrived to the event with her face covered in blue and white paint. The “Streets” songstress also sported bold red lipstick and had her arms coated in black ink. As for her outfit, Doja donned a sexy black cutout dress. Days later, the rap star donned an airbrushed gold look to attend the A.W.A.K.E. presentation.

When trolls slammed her glam as “ugly,” Doja was quick to clap back. “I wasn’t trying to look sexy or attractive,” she wrote via Twitter at the time. “All of my makeup has a story and there are absolutely zero rules and if there were, you wouldn’t be the one making them.”

Doja has been known to push beauty boundaries with her hair too. In August 2022, she unveiled a buzz cut and shaved brows while chatting with fans on Instagram Live. “I was never supposed to have hair,” the “Woman” singer told her followers. “I don’t like having hair. I never liked having hair. I cannot tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just do not like to have hair.”

Keep scrolling to get all the details on Doja’s red glam at the Schiaparelli show: