A grand entrance. Kylie Jenner took making a statement to a new level when she stepped out in a lion head-adorned dress to attend Schiaparelli’s spring/summer 2023 show during Haute Couture Week in Paris.

The reality star, 25, was seen arriving at the Monday, January 23, soirée with the wild cat replica at her waist. The fashion house revealed via Instagram that the piece was created through “hand sculpted foam, wool and silk faux fur” and then painted “to look as life-like as possible.” The realistic design is meant to celebrate “the glory of the natural world.” The luxury label added that no animals were “harmed” in the process.

The bold addition sat atop Jenner’s black velvet strapless dress that clung to her curves. The floor-length number featured a drape-like design with ruching at the center. On her feet, the Life of Kylie alum sported black heels that were completed with gold paint across the toes. Jenner also donned metallic earrings and wore her hair in a voluminous updo that included a curled side bang. For glam, the Kardashians star rocked rosy cheeks, lined lips, dainty lashes and sharp eyeliner.

This wouldn’t be the first time Jenner delivered drama at a Schiaparelli event. For the label’s spring/summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week in September 2022, the TV personality was a must-see in a plunging blue velvet gown. The figure-hugging creation featured a daring neckline that exposed her cleavage. Jenner styled the garb with a choker that was equipped with a pendant made to look like a human heart.

Schiaparelli is known for its unique apparel that often pushes boundaries with the use of unconventional shapes, materials, prints and silhouettes. The label also applies eye-catching embroidery and embellishments, making clothing look like works of art.

Although the brand was founded in 1927 by Elsa Schiaparelli, the company experienced a revival in 2021 — following its relaunch in 2012 — after stars including Cardi B, Lorde and Beyoncé tapped Schiaparelli for awards season.

Lady Gaga famously wore Schiaparelli to sing the national anthem for President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January 2021. The “Monster” songstress, 36, was a vision in a fitted navy cashmere jacket that transformed into a billowing red skirt. A few months later, Bella Hadid owned the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in a form-fitting wool dress that was equipped with a completely open chest. The gap was covered with a gold necklace in the shape of the bronchi passageway of the lungs.

Daniel Roseberry, who became Schiaparelli’s creative director in 2019, opened up about how he manages to create such distinct pieces, telling Cultured in September 2022: “From the beginning, the hardware and the jewelry were the best place and the most natural way to express the heritage of the house and specifically the Surrealism.”

He added: “Eventually it started to bleed into the rest of the collection. Most garments are designed with hardware to accentuate or develop the collection … I want clothes that can announce themselves the minute you see them — and the hardware is a key part of that.”

Keep scrolling to see Jenner at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fashion Week show: