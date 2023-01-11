A night to remember! Rihanna surprised fans at the 80th annual Golden Globes on Tuesday, January 10 — and the singer’s beauty and fashion was nothing short of extraordinary.

The hitmaker, 34, attended the awards ceremony at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills wearing a custom off-the-shoulder Schiaparelli gown by Daniel Roseberry. The number comprised a black velvet bustier and a statement-making velvet stole with voluminous sleeves.

She didn’t hold back with accessories, either. The Barbados native stunned in Cartier jewels — particularly an 18-karat gold drop diamond necklace and several diamond earrings — along with open-toe Giuseppe Zanotti heels and a velvet Roger Vivier bag featuring crystal embellishments.

As for beauty, the Fenty Beauty founder stole the show in a twisted updo and a simple yet stunning makeup look made up of peach-toned eyeshadow, voluminous lashes and a glossy lip.

Rihanna attended the iconic event with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The duo skipped the red carpet altogether and snuck in during the ceremony. Fans were able to get a sneak peek of Rihanna’s complete look during the live NBC broadcast but ultimately had to wait to see the entirety of her gown.

This year marks the Savage x Fenty star’s first Golden Globes nomination. She was nominated for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture alongside Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Göransson from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She took to social media to share her excitement about the nomination on December 12, tweeting, “God be showin out! 🙏🏿❤️.”

The trio didn’t take home the Golden Globe on Tuesday (it went to M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj for their original song “Naatu Naatu” from RRR.)

That’s not to say that the singer doesn’t already have a bevy of awards under her belt, though. She has nine Grammy Awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards, 13 American Music Awards and seven MTV Video Music Awards.

It’s been some time since Rihanna’s attended a major awards show. Her last red carpet appearance was the 2021 Met Gala celebrating In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. She turned heads in a statement-making Balenciaga overcoat and a matching hat from Stephen Jones Millinery.