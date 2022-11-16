Making an entrance! Kylie Jenner had all eyes on her at the Mugler Couturissime Exhibition opening in Brooklyn on Tuesday, November 15.

For the celebration, which explores the universe and creations of late designer Thierry Mugler, Jenner, 25, commanded attention in a waist-cinching corset dress from the French fashion house. The satin masterpiece featured a strapless construction with a plunging neckline that transitioned into a sparkling feather skirt. The Kylie Cosmetics founder complemented the gown with a pair of ballroom gloves that were also trimmed with plume.

Jenner finalized the look with a jeweled headpiece that had Us gasping for air. The glistening accessory draped the crown of her head and featured cascading jewels that dangled across her cheek bones. She also wore massive diamond earrings.

The TV personality showed off her eye-catching getup via Instagram, declaring herself “mugler king” alongside a series of photos. In a set of videos uploaded via her Instagram Story, the California native was seen waddling into the Brooklyn Museum with the label’s creative director Casey Cadwallader as she was unable to walk solo due to the dress’ skintight silhouette.

Later in the evening, the Kardashians star changed into a cape atop a pair of sheer tights that were equipped with a web design. “Wowwow what a beautiful night celebrating the opening of The Thierry Mugler Archive Exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum,” she captioned an additional Instagram carousel. “Such an honor to wear a piece of fashion history. Thank you to the Mugler team and make sure to stop by the exhibition while it’s there, celebrating the life and art of the forever iconic Thierry Mugler.”

The Kardashian-Jenner family have a long history with Mugler.

Prior to Tuesday’s soiree, the Life of Kylie alum attended the CFDA Fashion Awards in a sexy one-shoulder look by Mugler, which featured gathered fabric and a high slit. The figure-hugging ensemble first debuted in 1999. She also tapped the luxury brand for the Business of Fashion 500 Gala during Paris Fashion Week in October.

In addition to Kylie, Kim Kardashian has had her share of memorable Mugler moments. She famously stunned in a dripping wet look for the 2019 Met Gala and slipped into a latex blue mini dress for the event’s after party.

Mugler passed away in January at age 73. When it comes to his aesthetic, the late designer never shied away from delivering racy pieces that hugged figures and challenged gravity. He made statements with patterns, colors and materials, producing innovative clothing that transcended time. He was most known, however, for the corset.

The exhibition opens to the public on Friday, November 18, and concludes on May 7, 2023.

Keep scrolling to see all the best moments from the Mugler Couturissime Exhibition, including Kylie and more stars: