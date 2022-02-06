Hollywood can’t stop buzzing about these products! To kick off Black History Month, A-listers are supporting some amazing Black-owned brands.

Rosario Dawson cofounded Studio 189, a company that employs women in Ghana and creates both sustainable jobs and fashion. The clothes aren’t just something to feel good about purchasing — you’ll also feel like a star while wearing them.

Meanwhile, Pat McGrath spent 25 years building her reputation as one of Hollywood’s best makeup artists, so it’s no surprise that everyone from Reese Witherspoon to Nicki Minaj loves the U.K. native’s cosmetics. In 2021, Queen Elizabeth II even awarded McGrath a D.B.E. Dame of the British Empire for services to the Fashion and Beauty industry and Diversity. If the real-life queen doesn’t leave you impressed, perhaps your favorite Netflix royals will. McGrath’s new Bridgerton collection is perfect for a promenade around the ton with a chaperone or boozy brunch with the girls.

If makeup and fashion isn’t your jam, Us Weekly has plenty of other options below, from powerful memoirs to a Beyoncé-approved wine shop. Find out what celebrities are buzzing about this week by scrolling through the photos!