If Pat McGrath were queen, Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe would be crowned diamond of the season. Case in point? The 22-year-old is the face of the beauty brand’s Bridgerton collection, which his available on Sunday, December 26.

The pink-haired beauty, who recently starred in Beyonce’s Ivy Park Deck the Halls campaign, looks like the ultimate debutant in the campaign thanks to regency-core fashion, pearl embellished-tiara and, of course, the most regal glam in the game.

McGrath announced the romantic collection earlier this month and fans have been obsessing over the collection ever since. After all, it might just be dreamier than the Duke.

The exclusive launch is complete with three products. And if you want to scoop one up for yourself in advance of Bridgerton season 2, it’s key to act quick. Because take it from Us, these goodies aren’t going to be around for long.

And scooping up each and every one is going to be key if you want to glow this season. First up? The MTHRSHP: Diamond of the First Water eyeshadow palette. Complete with six, absolutely stunning shades etched with regal emblems, this palette will help you complete any kind of eye makeup your heart desires. With shimmery blue hues and rich reds, shimmer shades and mattes, the palette has it all.

Next is the Divine Blush + Glow Trio: Love at First Blush. Aside from the amazing play on words, the palette is also a makeup bag staple. With blush and highlighter (all of which can double as eyeshadow, FYI), this is a trio you don’t want to miss.

Last, but certainly not least, is a highlighter that’s perhaps the most luxe of ‘em all. Pat McGrath is launching Skin Fetish: Sublime Skin Highlighter in a gold and silver hue that’s sure to get you glowing all season long. The pearl-infused gel powder doesn’t just have a fabulous formula, it’s also stamped with a regal emblem.

Fans have been plotting their purchases for quite some time, as the whole line has sent the beauty loving fan base into a tizzy. “I definitely don’t need anymore makeup, but the Pat McGrath Bridgerton collection …” a person tweeted, while another added, “Pat McGrath x Bridgerton collab!!!! I burn for you!!!”

To scoop up the whole collection and get glammed like a “downtown debutante” make sure to pop on over to patmcgrath.com before time runs out!