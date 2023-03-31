Connecting the dots. Scheana Shay revealed a new major red flag from her wedding that points at Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ romance ahead of their cheating scandal.

“One of my girlfriends was like ‘So I was at the pool the morning of your wedding and I was just looking back at some of my photos and there’s literally one with Tom and Raquel in the background in a cabana just hanging out at the pool together,'” the California native, 37, said during an Amazon Live on Thursday, March 30. “And my friend thought, ‘Don’t you guys need to be getting ready for the wedding? You’re actually in the wedding.'” (While Ariana Madix and Leviss, 28, were bridemaids, Sandoval, 40, and Tom Schwartz were both groomsmen.)

Shay, who exchanged vows with Brock Davies in August 2022, claimed the resurfaced snap proves Leviss and Sandoval were secretly spending time together in public.

“They knew that Ariana was occupied with me as a good friend and a good bridesmaid so they took that time to hang out,” she added. “It’s just so disgusting I mean I sometimes don’t even have words for it.”

The “Good As Gold” singer and her fellow Vanderpump Rules costars have called out Easter eggs regarding Leviss and Sandoval’s bond. Earlier this month, Us Weekly confirmed that the TomTom co-owner and Madix, 37, called it quits due to his infidelity.

“[Tom and Ariana] were having problems for a while,” a source told Us, noting that things “only came to a breaking point” when the Florida native found out that her then-boyfriend was unfaithful with their coworker.

In light of Scandoval, Shay has reconsidered rumors about Sandoval being unfaithful in the past.

“I can’t completely say that I was surprised because he’s cheated in the past and you’ll also find out some more things in the scene I filmed with him as well as at the reunion,” she shared on Thursday. “So, I was definitely surprised with how it happened, who it was with and how long it had been going on for. But I can’t say that I’m surprised that he cheated.”

In the aftermath of the scandal, the former SUR waitress made headlines when Leviss filed an order of protection after rumors swirled of a physical altercation. According to the former beauty pageant contestant, Shay got physical following their joint appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in March.

Shay’s attorney, Neama Rahmani, denied that his client harmed her costar. “This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Raquel, period,” the attorney told Us at the time. “The supposed dark markings around her left eye have been there for months.. … Scheana is obviously upset. [She] and Raquel were friends for years. She actually invited Raquel into her home where she lived for six months. So, for her to betray her like this, she’s devastated.”

Leviss announced her plans to drop the restraining order on Friday, March 24, one day after filming the season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules. (Bravo confirmed that the model and Shay taped their scenes separately.)

“I can confirm that my attorney took my case off the court calendar Wednesday and is filing the appropriate paperwork requested by the court today to dismiss the TRO from moving forward after the 29th,” she said in a statement. “We let the court know I will not be moving forward with a permanent restraining order.”

Rahmani, however, denied that Leviss dropped her temporary restraining order. He showed up to court with Shay on Wednesday, March 29, to address the legal issue and confirmed that Leviss had been absent at the hearing.

At the time, a source alleged to Us that Shay and her attorney were “notified” that Leviss “wasn’t moving forward” with the restraining order, adding, “The court was notified by Raquel’s counsel that we were not attending and are not moving forward and we had filed the paperwork requested by the court clerk which is stamped received.”

After the order was officially dropped, Shay was able to shed more light into what went down between her and Leviss after she learned about the affair.

“There’s barkers and there’s biters in this group. And that night, I was a biter. I had no words because nothing was getting through to her,” she claimed on her “Scheananigans” podcast, which dropped on Friday, March 31, admitting she shoved Leviss. “When she touched me, I was just so enraged. I was just like, ‘Get off me! Get out of my space.’ I just needed her away from me in that moment.”