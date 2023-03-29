While Raquel Leviss filed a restraining order against Vanderpump Rules costar Scheana Shay, she ultimately skipped their court hearing on Wednesday, March 29.

“When Rachel realized that she would lose in court and that she couldn’t just drop it, she decided to not show up at all,” Shay’s attorney, Neama Rahmani, told Us Weekly in a statement on Wednesday, using Leviss’ birth name. “We were prepared to expose Rachel’s lies, but instead she will have to live knowing that she betrayed two of her best friends: Scheana and Ariana [Madix].”

The former beauty queen, 28, filed a temporary restraining order against Shay, 37, after claiming that her Vanderpump Rules costar had allegedly hit her when she learned about Leviss’ affair with Tom Sandoval.

Us confirmed earlier this month that Sandoval, 40, and Madix, 37, had ended their nine-year relationship after the TomTom founder had cheated with Leviss.

“I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana,” the Missouri native wrote in an Instagram statement on March 7. “I made mistakes, I was selfish and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly. I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana.”

After news of the Schwartz & Sandy’s owner’s months-long secret affair with Leviss made headlines, the California native alleged that she had suffered injuries following an altercation with Shay. The “Good as Gold” singer, for her part, fervently denied all allegations.

“Scheana didn’t punch Rachel. Rachel didn’t get a black eye. Scheana pushed Rachel but only after Rachel grabbed her wrist, and Rachel did not suffer a concussion,” Rahmani told Us in his Wednesday statement, referring to the former Miss Sonoma County’s claims that she had bruises on her face following the alleged fight.

He added: “This isn’t reality TV. This is the real world and Rachel’s actions have real consequences. Rachel filed a false police report, a false medical report, and a frivolous petition for a restraining order. … Instead of accepting responsibility for her actions, Rachel shamefully tried to misuse our justice system to shift blame to Scheana. We are happy that Scheana is now vindicated.”

Due to the restraining order stipulations, Leviss and Shay were kept apart during the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, which was filmed on Thursday, March 23. Us confirmed at the time that Leviss — who was previously engaged to James Kennedy in 2021 — had host Andy Cohen “serve” Shay with a court document to officially dismiss her complaint.

“I can confirm that my attorney took my case off the court calendar Wednesday and is filing the appropriate paperwork requested by the court today to dismiss the TRO from moving forward after the 29th,” Leviss told Us in a Friday, March 24, statement. “We let the court know I will not be moving forward with a permanent restraining order. My team tried to work with Scheana on a mutually beneficial agreement hoping to get the TRO dropped earlier so we could film together.”

Leviss’ statement continued: “The TRO was intended to provide a cooling-off period after I was punched but I didn’t want to continue with the permanent RO nor did I want to cause Scheana further agony and stress.”