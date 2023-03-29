Kind of sus? Lala Kent revealed that some of her Vanderpump Rules costars caught Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss under the sheets before Scandoval came to light — and she has some thoughts.

“I was seeing things that just didn’t add up,” the Give Them Lala Beauty founder, 32, confessed to Jeff Lewis during a Tuesday, March 28, appearance on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy” show. “And then I learned after [the affair] was confirmed a lot of the things everyone else saw and they didn’t think it was red flags like opening the door and seeing Raquel and Sandoval under covers together. And they’re like ‘Oh, this is weird but they’re just best friends. I’m like what?’”

Kent claimed the incident between Sandoval, 40, and Leviss, 28, happened off camera while some of the cast was attending a party.

Us Weekly confirmed in March that the Missouri native and Ariana Madix had called it quits after nearly a decade together once she learned that he was having an affair with the former beauty queen. Prior to their split, rumors swirled that Sandoval and the Florida native, 37, were in an open relationship — which Madix shut down on numerous occasions.

Lewis, for his part, asked Kent whether or not she thought that the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner misled Leviss into thinking he was in an open relationship. While she thought the excuse was a “cop out,” the Utah native theorized that there was manipulation on Sandoval’s part.

“I believe that [he] most definitely did, like I would put my life on it,” she claimed.

Last week, the Pump Rules cast reunited to film the season 10 reunion special — which was the first time the reality stars were together in the same room since news broke of Scandoval. Kent opened up about how tired she was from the filming but noted fans would “enjoy” the upcoming special.

“That was the most exhausting reunion I’ve ever done in my life,” she explained via her Instagram Stories at the time. “I’m drained. I feel like I want to crawl into a hole and sob and scream, but I’m happy to be home now with my little one [daughter Ocean, 2], crawl in bed, watch Seinfeld and just, like, regroup.” (Kent shares her child with ex-fiancé Randall Emmett.)

Meanwhile, a source exclusively told Us on Monday, March 27, that there was tension at the reunion with Kent and James Kennedy screaming at Leviss and Sandoval “for hours.” Kennedy, 31, dated Leviss from 2016 to 2021, when they called off their engagement.

“The cast was out of control and Lala Kent and James Kennedy went crazy,” the insider told Us. “James took on Tom Sandoval while Lala took on Raquel Leviss and they both just lit them on fire and burned them alive with their shade.”