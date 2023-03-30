The wrong Tom? Raquel Leviss gushed about how she was developing a meaningful connection with Tom Schwartz — which came months before news broke of her affair with Tom Sandoval.

During a new episode of Vanderpump Rules, which aired on Wednesday, March 29, Raquel, 28, and Schwartz, 40, started to bond on screen.

“I love that Schwartz and I have gotten to a place where we are tight. Who knows? Maybe we will be even tighter in the future,” she told the cameras before joking, “Tighter kind of sounds like vaginal tighter though.”

James Kennedy, however, wasn’t thrilled at his front row seat to Raquel and Schwartz’s flirtatious conversations. “Like honestly what the f—k is that? Why are you flirting with Raquel right in front of me? You look f—king absurd mate. You look desperate and absurd,” the U.K. native, 31, said in a confessional. “Go hit the treadmill you freaking fat f—k.”

After documenting their romance on the hit Bravo series, James and Raquel shocked their costars when they announced their split during the season 9 reunion.

“We have decided to break off the engagement. It’s been something that I have been thinking about for a while, and I think that James has noticed that my heart hasn’t been fully in it,” Raquel shared during the January 2022 special. “I didn’t want to give up on him because he really has shown me how dedicated he is to me and the things that he is willing to do to better himself. But I feel like it is something deep within. I have been having nightmares about our wedding day, and I think that’s a telltale sign that something is wrong.”

Following their breakup, James started dating Ally Lewber. Raquel, for her part, sparked romance rumors with Schwartz amid his divorce from Katie Maloney. As cameras started rolling on season 10, Us Weekly confirmed in August 2022 that the TomTom co-owner hooked up with Raquel at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies‘ wedding.

Schwartz previously noted that he stood by his brief romance with Raquel. “In the moment, there was momentary passion in the air. I kind of disappeared into that kiss, I’ll be honest. It was kind of a transformative moment,” he exclusively told Us in February. “In terms of any long-term romance with me and Raquel, I don’t know how much chemistry is there.”

One month later, Us confirmed that Sandoval, 40, and Raquel were having an affair which led to his breakup from Ariana Madix.

Raquel addressed the scandal in a public statement, writing via Instagram on March 8, “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”

Amid the scandal, Katie, 36, weighed in on how much her ex-husband knew about Sandoval’s infidelity. “Yeah, part of me believes that he was duped,” she said during an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen earlier this month.

Schwartz, for his part, has not yet publicly addressed when he found out about his business partner’s affair with Raquel. The cast hashed out their issues while taping the season 10 reunion on Thursday, March 23, which is set to air later this year.

