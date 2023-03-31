Lala and Scheana Claim 'The Joker' Raquel Showed ‘No Remorse’ at Reunion

Why so serious? Lala Kent and Scheana Shay shared new details of how Raquel Leviss allegedly behaved at the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion.

“The fact that she had not a single tear, no remorse. She sat at the reunion and did not shed one tear,” the 37-year-old “Scheananigans” podcast host said on the Friday, March 31, episode of her Dear Media show.

Lala, 32, responded: “No, I know. She actually smiled. It was scary. It was like watching the Joker.”

“I could not believe that,” Scheana replied, claiming that Raquel, 28, had a similar temperament the night they got physical after the “Good As Gold” singer learned about the SURver’s affair with Tom Sandoval. “That’s how she was that night. It was like, ‘Oops, I slept with him for seven months. My bad.’”

Us Weekly confirmed on March 3 that Sandoval, 40, and Ariana Madix ended their nine-year relationship after she learned that he cheated with Raquel. Shortly after the news made headlines, Raquel filed a restraining order against Scheana and alleged in court documents that her costar punched her in the early hours of March 2. Scheana, for her part, denied giving Raquel a black eye and spoke candidly about the fight for the first time on Friday’s podcast, which was released two days after Us confirmed on Wednesday, March 29, that the order was dismissed.

“No, I did not punch her. … We’ve established I can’t really form a fist with these nails,” Scheana told Lala. “There’s barkers and there’s biters in this group. And that night, I was a biter. I had no words because nothing was getting through to her. When she touched me, I was just so enraged. I was just like, ‘Get off me! Get out of my space.’ I just needed her away from me in that moment.”

A source previously told Us that the season 10 reunion — which was attended by Sandoval, Raquel, Scheana, Lala, Ariana, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz and Lisa Vanderpump — was “out of control.”

“Lala Kent and James Kennedy went crazy,” the source said. “James took on Tom Sandoval while Lala took on Raquel Leviss and they both just lit them on fire and burned them alive with their shade. Lala and James literally screamed at Raquel and Tom for hours.”

After former costar Jax Taylor teased there were “near brawls” at the March 23 taping, Lala confirmed security had to step in to prevent a fight.

“I’m not gonna say who it was. I will say Andy [Cohen] got involved. He could hardly control it, so security got involved. I won’t say who was trying to brawl or whatever, but it was very heated the entire day,” the Give Them Lala author said via Amazon Live on on Tuesday, March 28. “I, like, completely blacked out. I can’t even tell you what happened. It was the most intense day and I won’t even lie, when I left, I felt disgusted. I felt sick. … I definitely saged myself.”

Season 10 of Vanderpump Rules is currently airing on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET. The network has yet to announce when the reunion will premiere.