UPDATE: 3/30 13:16 p.m. ET

A rep for Sandoval exclusively denied to Us Weekly that Leviss stayed over at his house while Madix was out of town, saying, “Raquel stopped by briefly, not even for 20 minutes because Tom had a flight and she had an interview for Evolution.”

Original story below:

Not hiding. Raquel Leviss was photographed leaving Tom Sandoval‘s house after seemingly sleeping over while Ariana Madix was away on a work trip.

The former pageant queen, 28, was spotted leaving the former couple’s home in the Valley Village neighborhood of Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 29, after arriving there the previous day. In photos obtained by Page Six, the SURver carried what appeared to be an overnight bag as well as a paper shopping bag from Steve Madden.

The reality star was dressed casually in a black raglan shirt and gray sweatpants embroidered with the phrase “self-care society.” She paired the casual outfit with plastic slides and black socks.

According to the outlet, Madix, 37, was out of town filming her role in the upcoming Lifetime movie Buying Back My Daughter. The film follows a mother named Dana (Meagan Good) who learns her daughter, Alicia, is being sex trafficked on an escort website and decides to do something about it. Madix will play a police officer named Karen who helps investigate the case.

Sandoval, 40, and Madix purchased the $2 million home in 2019. After the former couple’s split earlier this month, a rep for the duo told Us Weekly that the estranged pair are still sharing the five-bedroom property. “They own the house together, and what happens next with the property will take time to sort out,” the rep explained. “This isn’t something that’s going to be decided in a weekend.”

Us confirmed on March 3 that the Fancy AF Cocktails coauthors called it quits after Sandoval was caught having an affair with their Vanderpump Rules costar Leviss. The Schwartz & Sandy’s cofounder and the California native haven’t confirmed when their romance began, but one popular theory is that it started in summer 2022.

Other members of the Pump Rules cast have said that they suspected something odd was going on based on interactions they witnessed between Sandoval and Leviss before the affair was made public. Earlier this week, Lala Kent claimed that the pair were caught hanging out in a bed together while the rest of the cast was attending a party.

“I was seeing things that just didn’t add up,” the Give Them Lala author, 32, confessed to Jeff Lewis during a Tuesday, March 28, appearance on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy” show. “And then I learned after [the affair] was confirmed a lot of the things everyone else saw and they didn’t think it was red flags, like opening the door and seeing Raquel and Sandoval under covers together. And they’re like, ‘Oh, this is weird, but they’re just best friends.’ I’m like. ‘What?’”

Scheana Shay‘s friend Jamie Lynne, meanwhile, suggested that the affair was going on during Shay’s August 2022 wedding to Brock Davies. During a March 17 episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast, Lynne claimed that there was a three-hour period where Leviss was missing while the rest of the bridesmaids were getting ready with the bride, 37.

“She said she needed pool time or me time, but that’s probably not what she was doing for that entire time,” Lynne alleged. “We all had schedules of where to be, and if [Tom and Raquel] were trying to figure out a time that they could have privacy, that would be the time because everybody was scheduled to be in your room.”

The “Good as Gold” songstress, for her part, noted that Leviss’ whereabouts were “the last of my concerns” that day. “I was getting ready on time there with seven out of eight of my bridesmaids who showed up when they were supposed to,” she quipped.

Leviss filed a restraining order against Shay earlier this month, claiming that her costar got physical with her after she learned of the affair following a March 1 taping of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Shay, for her part, denied her castmate’s allegations.

The order was dismissed on Wednesday, March 29, when Leviss didn’t appear at a scheduled court hearing about the filing.

“She didn’t drop it, which is why we had to come here today. With this type of restraining order, there’s no way to dismiss the case. That’s why we had to show up,” Shay explained to photographers while leaving the courtroom. “But I think her absence today further proves that this was all a PR stunt from the beginning to deflect from the affair, save face, you know, abuse the court system. There’s people out there who actually need this. There are real victims of domestic violence out there.”