All eyes on Ariana Madix! The reality star cemented herself as a fashionable force to be reckoned with at the season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules with a “revenge dress.”

Following her March 2023 split from Tom Sandoval — after he cheated on her with costar Raquel Leviss — Bravo dropped the first official photos from reunion special in April 2023, showing Madix in a red, ab-baring dress by Mônot.

“Ariana, is it safe to say you’re wearing a revenge dress today?” Any Cohen teased in a clip shared via Instagram Stories without showing Madix. She responded, “I feel like it certainly looks that way, huh? … I think his eyes are gonna bleed.”

The TV personality was undeniably fierce in the ensemble that featured a completely-open bodice with only slivers of fabric covering her chest. The look was finished with padded sleeves and a figure-hugging skirt. Madix complemented the getup with crimson-colored nails and a sexy platinum blonde ‘do.

While the fiery garment will go down in Bravo reunion history as a look to remember, Madix has a long history of donning eye-catching getups.

In February 2023, she attended the A Rose for the Grave: The Randy Roth Story premiere in Los Angeles, wearing a blue leopard print mini dress that highlighted her curves. Madix teamed the frock with black sandal heels and a dramatic winged eye.

A few months prior, she got leggy at the Andy’s Legends Ball during BravoCon in New York City. The Florida native was a blue dream at the October 2022 event in a silk wrap dress that featured a daring slit at the bodice. She also slayed at the June 2022 Jurassic World Dominion screening in Los Angeles, sporting a skintight corset dress.

One of her most standout style moments came at the June 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted. Madix nailed the “naked” trend in a pink feather-adorned dress that was finished with a completely sheer skirt. She accessorized with a rosy handbag and wore pointed-toe heels. On the red carpet, the Vanderpump Rules star gave photographers a number of sexy poses.

Madix’s off-duty style is just as noteworthy. In April 2022, she showcased her festival style at the ZOEasis event during Coachella. She looked trendy in a black crop top that was made with billowing princess sleeves, baggy jeans and a pair of sneakers.

Keep scrolling to see Madix’s best fashion moments of all time: