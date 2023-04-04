All eyes on Ariana Madix! The reality star cemented herself as a fashionable force to be reckoned with at the season 10 reunion of Vanderpump Rules with a “revenge dress.”
Following her March 2023 split from Tom Sandoval — after he cheated on her with costar Raquel Leviss — Bravo dropped the first official photos from reunion special in April 2023, showing Madix in a red, ab-baring dress by Mônot.
“Ariana, is it safe to say you’re wearing a revenge dress today?” Any Cohen teased in a clip shared via Instagram Stories without showing Madix. She responded, “I feel like it certainly looks that way, huh? … I think his eyes are gonna bleed.”
The TV personality was undeniably fierce in the ensemble that featured a completely-open bodice with only slivers of fabric covering her chest. The look was finished with padded sleeves and a figure-hugging skirt. Madix complemented the getup with crimson-colored nails and a sexy platinum blonde ‘do.
While the fiery garment will go down in Bravo reunion history as a look to remember, Madix has a long history of donning eye-catching getups.
In February 2023, she attended the A Rose for the Grave: The Randy Roth Story premiere in Los Angeles, wearing a blue leopard print mini dress that highlighted her curves. Madix teamed the frock with black sandal heels and a dramatic winged eye.
A few months prior, she got leggy at the Andy’s Legends Ball during BravoCon in New York City. The Florida native was a blue dream at the October 2022 event in a silk wrap dress that featured a daring slit at the bodice. She also slayed at the June 2022 Jurassic World Dominion screening in Los Angeles, sporting a skintight corset dress.
One of her most standout style moments came at the June 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted. Madix nailed the “naked” trend in a pink feather-adorned dress that was finished with a completely sheer skirt. She accessorized with a rosy handbag and wore pointed-toe heels. On the red carpet, the Vanderpump Rules star gave photographers a number of sexy poses.
Madix’s off-duty style is just as noteworthy. In April 2022, she showcased her festival style at the ZOEasis event during Coachella. She looked trendy in a black crop top that was made with billowing princess sleeves, baggy jeans and a pair of sneakers.
Sign up for Us Weekly's free, daily newsletter and never miss breaking news or exclusive stories about your favorite celebrities, TV shows and more!
Keep scrolling to see Madix’s best fashion moments of all time: